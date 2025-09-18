Rugby

Lions hope Ntlabakanye’s considerable shove of can get them over Currie Cup line

‘Asenathi will start on Saturday. He has been formally charged [for doping], but he has not yet been suspended’

18 September 2025 - 19:41 By Ken Borland
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye. File photo
Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye. File photo
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

The Lions will be hoping the emotion surrounding the return of popular new Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye will get them over the line this year in the Currie Cup final at Ellis Park on Saturday. 

Griquas are the opponents, and they are the sort of team that thrives on physicality in the tight five and making the set pieces a real dog fight. Which makes the return to action of Ntlabakanye, both the physical and metaphorical cornerstone of the Lions pack, the sort of boost a team needs before a final. 

Last year, the Lions looked set to win the Currie Cup for the first time since 2015 as they led the Sharks 14-13 on a freezing day in Johannesburg. But with the final hooter having gone, they opted for a rolling maul instead of kicking the ball out, conceded a penalty and watched in horror as their former flyhalf, Jordan Hendrikse, kicked a long-range penalty to snatch the famous trophy. 

Ntlabakanye has not played since turning out for the Springboks against Australia at Ellis Park on August 16. It was subsequently announced the gigantic 26-year-old had failed a doping test.

Though he was withdrawn from the tour of New Zealand to deal with the matter, SA Rugby has publicly supported him by saying he was prescribed the substance by a doctor specifically appointed to look after professional rugby players. 

Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi pointed out on Thursday that because Ntlabakanye has not yet been suspended, has been released from the Springboks and is a contracted player for the Lions, they are free to use him. 

“Asenathi will start on Saturday. He has been formally charged, but he has not yet been suspended. His hearing is only in December and, in the interim, he is a Lions contracted player and he must play until his hearing,” Nkosi said. 

End of the Bok road for Willie le Roux? Too soon, says Jean de Villiers

‘I don’t think there's a hard yes or no when it comes to the question of whether this is the end for Willie.’
Sport
15 hours ago

“He has just taken a couple of weeks off to put together his case. But he is our vice-captain for the weekend and there is a lot of backing for him, we are all really behind him. It is right for him to play now with the United Rugby Championship our in mind.”

With the URC now just a short time from resuming, hooker Franco Marais expressed the team's excitement about competing for a trophy as a build-up to the European competition. 

“It's helluva exciting for us and winning will give us a lot of confidence before we start the URC on tour with three away games. It will be great to be able to get some momentum and we could have great camaraderie if we have just won a cup together. 

“It's also a big lift for us to have Asenathi playing. He is under some uncertainty at the moment but hopefully he can just go out and express himself.

“Griquas are really solid up front, they throw a lot of weight at you on the bind. They get a lot of reward from their scrums and line-outs and I think it's going to be a challenge for us up front.” 

MORE:

Fidelity buys controlling stake in John Smit's security firm, two ex-Boks unite

Fidelity Services Group has acquired a majority shareholding in SSG Holdings, where former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit is CEO.
News
8 hours ago

Erasmus keeps faith in core of Bok squad to face Pumas

Argentina ‘play with guts and passion, so we know it will take two great performances’.
Sport
1 day ago

What the young guys did was unbelievable: Kolbe on Boks’ record win

‘We owed ourselves a good performance and everybody did their best and sacrificed everything for the team.’
Sport
3 days ago

Springbok Women leave lasting legacy after historic World Cup quarterfinal run

The Springbok Women’s performances at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup were not only an indication of things to come, but will also leave a legacy ...
Sport
4 days ago

Rassie’s vindication: so many pluses for Boks to bring back from Wellington

Some thought the coach was panicking with his team selection — how wrong they were
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi: reports Soccer
  2. Fifa opens investigation into Bafana over Teboho Mokoena matter Soccer
  3. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Football owes Themba Zwane an exit on his own terms Soccer
  4. Zakithi Nene cruises into 400m final, but loses world No 1 spot Sport
  5. Pakistan seek match referee’s removal after India refuse to shake hands Cricket

Latest Videos

Wild chimpanzees eat fermented fruit equivalent to 2 alcoholic drinks per day, ...
Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey denies rape and assault charges