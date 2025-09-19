Lions spice up Currie Cup, but also aware final against Griquas an entrée

The Currie Cup is arguably the oldest and most famous domestic rugby tournament in the world, and the Lions have been proud winners of it on 11 occasions.

There is a strange duality, though, to the way they have approached Saturday's final against Griquas and the chance to win their first title since 2015.

The United Rugby Championship (URC) starts next week and the other South African franchises certainly did not prioritise the Currie Cup at all. The Lions, perhaps eager to soothe the wounds of their inexplicable last-minute failure to win last year's final against the Sharks, have roared into the last two this year through using many of their URC stars.

But while winning the Currie Cup would undoubtedly be the largest achievement for Griquas rugby in many years — they last won it in 1970 — for the Lions, the hype has been as approaching a series of preseason warm-up games for the URC, but there is the chance to win some silverware at the end of it all.