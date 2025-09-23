Erasmus opts for consistency in team to face Pumas at Kings Park

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus opted for consistency in selection for their penultimate Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Kings Park on Saturday

The Bok coach made minimal changes to the side that secured a record 43-10 victory against the All Blacks in Wellington less than two weeks ago.

Erasmus made only two personnel changes to his starting XV, which will be led by Siya Kolisi in what will mark his 97th Test, with the experienced Eben Etzebeth and Damian Willemse taking over from the injured Lood de Jager and Aphelele Fassi at lock and fullback. As a result, Damian de Allende returns at inside centre alongside Canan Moodie in an exciting midfield combination.

The three changes on the replacements' bench, which again feature five forwards and three backs, are the inclusion of Boan Venter at prop, which sees Jan-Hendrik Wessels serve as the replacement hooker. Scrumhalf Morné van den Berg takes over from Grant Williams, who is nursing a niggle.