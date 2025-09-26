Blow for Boks as Ox Nché withdraws from team to face Argentina

The Springboks will be without injured prop Ox Nché for their crunch Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Durban on Saturday, with Boan Venter moving from the bench to start in the front row and Marco van Staden named among the replacements.

South Africa did not specify the nature of Nché’s injury but it will see Van Staden, usually a loose-forward, named as the replacement hooker, a role he has filled on occasion in the past.

“Nché’s withdrawal necessitated the move of Venter to the starting front row alongside Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit, while Jan-Hendrik Wessels will serve as the backup prop, with Van Staden providing hooker cover off the bench,” SA Rugby said on Friday.

The Argentinians have already defeated New Zealand and Australia in this year’s championship, results that have left the table finely balanced with two rounds to play. Australia sit on top with 11 points, followed by South Africa and New Zealand on 10, while Argentina have nine.