Blow for Boks as Ox Nché withdraws from team to face Argentina
‘We know about the physical power, especially in the forwards, from South Africa,’ says Contepomi
The Springboks will be without injured prop Ox Nché for their crunch Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Durban on Saturday, with Boan Venter moving from the bench to start in the front row and Marco van Staden named among the replacements.
South Africa did not specify the nature of Nché’s injury but it will see Van Staden, usually a loose-forward, named as the replacement hooker, a role he has filled on occasion in the past.
“Nché’s withdrawal necessitated the move of Venter to the starting front row alongside Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit, while Jan-Hendrik Wessels will serve as the backup prop, with Van Staden providing hooker cover off the bench,” SA Rugby said on Friday.
The Argentinians have already defeated New Zealand and Australia in this year’s championship, results that have left the table finely balanced with two rounds to play. Australia sit on top with 11 points, followed by South Africa and New Zealand on 10, while Argentina have nine.
🗣️ "We've played well but also slipped up in those two matches."— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 25, 2025
Kwagga Smith knows how competitive the tournament is and the team are hoping to take their momentum from Wellington into this weekend.#SSRugby | #TheRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/ZqVwPJfbh1
But they have not beaten South Africa outside Argentina in their last 10 meetings and face a Springbok side still bristling from an underwhelming campaign that was saved by their record 43-10 victory over New Zealand in Wellington.
Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi has beefed up his pack for what is expected to be a bruising contest in Durban with Pablo Matera returning at flank and Franco Molina and Lucas Paulos coming into the second row.
They have also gone with a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench, a rare selection for Contepomi.
“We know about the physical power, especially in the forwards, from South Africa,” he said in Durban on Thursday.
🗣️ "That last 40 minutes against New Zealand everything came together nicely!"— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 25, 2025
Manie Libbok says the team is looking to take all of their opportunities against Argentina this weekend 👀#SSRugby | #TheRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/f9bWQS7ozJ
“It is not the first time we go 6-2 against South Africa and it is a strategic plan that may or may not go well, but it is what we have chosen to do.”
The Springboks have moved away from a 6-2 split this season, defusing their Bomb Squad to a degree, as they try to play a more expansive game.
Boks coach Rassie Erasmus, naming his team on Tuesday, selected much the same team that scored six tries in inflicting New Zealand's heaviest ever Test defeat in their last game.
The experienced duo of centre Damian de Allende and lock Eben Etzebeth come into the team after injuries to Aphelele Fassi and Lood de Jager.
The Springboks have had mixed results with their new game plan, but when they get it right, have proven unstoppable.
“This is a vital match for both us and the Pumas, and if one takes into consideration that they beat New Zealand and Australia in the first four rounds of the competition, as well as the British & Irish Lions earlier in the season, there’s no doubt we’ll treat them with the respect they deserve,” Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said.
“As things stand, any team could win the title, so we need to capitalise on the point-scoring chances we create and play for the full 80 minutes if we want to get the desired result.”
The teams will meet again in the final round of the Rugby Championship in London on October 4.
Teams
Springboks: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Boan Venter. Replacements: 16-Marco van Staden, 17-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Morne van den Berg, 22-Manie Libbok, 23-Andre Esterhuizen.
Argentina: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Rodrigo Isgro, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Garcia, 8-Joaquín Oviedo, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Lucas Paulos, 4-Franco Molina, 3-Joel Sclavi, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Mayco Vivas. Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Boris Wenger, 18-Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19-Guido Petti, 20-Pedro Rubiolo, 21-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 22-Simon Benitez Cruz, 23-Tomas Albornoz.
