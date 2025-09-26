England wrestle with emotions ahead of Women’s World Cup final

England's coach and players are trying to keep a lid on their emotions while planning to embrace the occasion as they prepare for Saturday's World Cup final against Canada in front of by far the biggest crowd ever to watch a women's rugby match.

Coach John Mitchell named an unchanged 23 on Thursday for the match at a sold-out 82,000 Twickenham — around 24,000 more than the previous record for a women's XVs game.

Mitchell, the vastly experienced New Zealander, has been involved in four men's World Cups in various roles, but this is the first time he has reached a final as England seek a third title after victories in 1994 and 2014.

“First of all, you have to manage your own emotions, have fun with it but try not to make it any bigger than it is,” Mitchell told a news conference after naming the same team and bench that beat France in last week's semifinal.