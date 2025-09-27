Rugby

Kolisi braced for Rugby Championship 'semifinal' against Argentina

27 September 2025 - 11:30 By Reuters
Eben Etzebeth of South Africa and Siya Kolisi, captain of South Africa during 2025 the Rugby Championship training at Kings Park Outer Fields in Durban on 24 September 2025.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

South Africa’s Rugby Championship clash with Argentina in Durban on Saturday is like a semifinal according to captain Siya Kolisi, which is a good thing for the Springboks, who have turned knockout rugby into an art form in recent years.

The penultimate round of this year’s competition, where the Springboks are the defending champions, sees them host Argentina at King’s Park, before a rematch with the same opponents next weekend at Twickenham in London.

After beating Australia, the All Blacks head the table with 14 points, followed by the Aussies on 11 and South Africa 10 each, and Argentina on nine. It leaves all four sides very much in the hunt for the silverware.

"For us, it’s not about putting on a show," Kolisi told reporters on Friday. "We are playing Test rugby and this match is basically a semifinal. The focus is on getting the desired result."

South Africa won their quarterfinal, semifinal and final at the 2023 Rugby World Cup each by a single point, showing nerves of steel and the ability to grind out results.

They have tried to play a more expansive game this season with attack coach Tony Brown putting his stamp on the side. That has had mixed success but did culminate in a record 43-10 win over New Zealand in Wellington last time out.

They may, however, return to type against an Argentina side that are better than most at punishing loose play.

"They are a team that brings physicality and skill, so they are certainly not going to just give this game to us," Kolisi said. "The Pumas are extremely professional on and off the field, and they always play with passion, so we are under no illusions about the challenge ahead.

"We want to do something we’ve never done before, and that’s to win back-to-back Rugby Championship titles, so we have a lot of motivation within this group as well."

The Springboks have struggled at the breakdown this season as they commit more players in attack and Kolisi expects it to be a key battleground again.

"They have physical and very experienced loose forwards and we’ve been playing against them for years," Kolisi said.

"But Jasper (Wiese), Pieter-Steph (du Toit), and I complement one another really well, and we know who needs to fulfil each role according to our strengths."

