England women eye further dominance after World Cup win

England can rule women's rugby for years to come after winning the World Cup on Saturday to cap a remarkable 33-match unbeaten streak, their coach John Mitchell said.

Mitchell, who was named World Rugby women's coach of the year in the aftermath of his side's 33-13 win over Canada, paid tribute to the hefty investment in the women's game in England that has enabled them to develop such a potent squad.

“If you look at the 32 players that have accomplished greatness, and have been phenomenal for a large part of the past three years, that's come because of the depth we have created,” Mitchell said.

Many of England's rival teams have only recently turned professional, while others, including final opponents Canada, had to turn to public fundraising to support their path to the tournament.

Mitchell hailed the legion of support staff that had helped propel his side to the game's summit, albeit he said others are starting to catch up.