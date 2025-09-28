Erasmus hails Boks’ imperious record-breaker Feinberg-Mngomezulu

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus praised the individual skill of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu after the flyhalf put in one of the great performances in a Springbok jersey in their 67-30 Rugby Championship victory over Argentina at King’s Park on Saturday.

The 23-year-old scored a team Test-record 37 points, including a hat-trick of tries, as his vision and pinpoint kicking game kept South Africa in the contest in the first half, and then turned the screw on Argentina in the second.

The bonus point win leaves South Africa top of the table by a point and in pole position to retain their Rugby Championship crown when they face Argentina again at Twickenham in London in their final fixture next Saturday.

“Nobody can disagree he was brilliant on the day,” Erasmus said of Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who has long been regarded as a mercurial talent in South African rugby but has not been an instant success.