Rugby Championship defence sets Boks up perfectly for World Cup

The Springboks' Jasper Wiese is tackled by Argentina's Juan Martin Gonzalez in their Rugby Championship clash at Twickenham in London on Saturday. When Wiese wasn't there, the Boks struggled.

The defence of the Rugby Championship crown by the Springboks naturally already makes 2025 a successful year for Rassie Erasmus and his team. The manner in which this was achieved and the players that were used mean they are also in the best of positions as they head into the year before the next World Cup.

Ever since the second half in Wellington, the Springboks have shown they have the ability to pull off the high-tempo, space-attacking game plan of backs coach Tony Brown, but without going away from their traditional strengths. They can turn to the tried and tested when the game becomes an arm-wrestle, as the weekend’s decider against Argentina became.

In terms of personnel, Erasmus used 36 players in the successful campaign, just one more than for the 2024 triumph. Eleven of those 36 did not feature in last year’s competition, which means the head coach has a pool of 46 players who have been battle-hardened in the Rugby Championship and know how it feels to win trophies.

There were eight other players on the periphery of the squad who did not get a look-in but could well still feature going forward - Jean-Luc du Preez, Cobus Wiese, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Cameron Hanekom, Phepsi Buthelezi, Evan Roos, Faf de Klerk and Jordan Hendrikse.

So that is 54 recent Springboks Erasmus can now consider as he no doubt will start next year to whittle down towards his 2027 World Cup squad of 33, if that number stays the same as for the 2023 World Cup. The expansion to 24 teams and 52 matches, from 20 teams and 48 matches in France, may see squad numbers increase for 2027.

Only two players — hooker Malcom Marx and utility legend Kwagga Smith — have featured in all 12 games across 2024-25. Fourteen players appeared in at least eight matches.

In terms of individual positions, where Erasmus probably still needs to work on his top three, eighthman has revealed itself as something of a problem area this year. When Jasper Wiese, who was suspended for the first three rounds of the tournament, is not there, the Springboks seriously lack a powerful ball-carrier who can dominate the gain-line.

Siya Kolisi and Smith are both great rugby players, but their strengths lie elsewhere and South Africa’s iffy start, losing two of those first three games, was partly due to the lack of go-forward.

It was most unfortunate Du Preez was twice forced to withdraw from the team before matches because the new signing for Bordeaux is the sort of abrasive eighthman the Springboks are looking for. Closer to home, there are of course two Bulls forwards who are exciting possibilities once they have recovered from injury - Hanekom and Elrigh Louw. The latter played in all six Rugby Championship games last year.

Additionally, Roos is a consistent performer for the Stormers and Juarno Augustus played a key role in Northampton Saints reaching the Champions Cup final before getting injured.

Hooker is another area where Erasmus will still have question marks. Having Marx firing at his best for the Springboks is such a huge boost, as the latter half of the competition showed. Jan-Hendrik Wessels is even bigger and taller than Marx and played in the last four matches of the tournament. By 2027 he could well be the number two hooker in the squad, especially if Gerhard Steenekamp makes a successful return from injury to back up Ox Nché at loosehead prop.

Three hookers will, however, be required at the World Cup. Erasmus has shown in the past he is willing to get creative with the third hooker position and Marco van Staden could be the back-up, giving the Springboks an extra loose forward. Bongi Mbonambi played in only the first and last games of the campaign and one feels the end-of-year tour is going to be vital for him to show he is still the powerhouse he was in 2019 and 2023. The Sharks star will be 36 at the next World Cup.

Others in the frame are Marnus van der Merwe, who was on the bench in Cape Town and Wellington, and Joseph Dweba. Johan Grobbelaar played for the Springboks in 2024, but at 105kg he is the lightest of the options and one fancies Erasmus likes a bulky hooker, given the tremendous success he has had with Marx and Mbonambi.

The Springboks certainly have the forwards to bludgeon and/or outwork all opposition and there are some tremendous magicians available in the backline with Aphelele Fassi, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie (who played every Championship match this year), Damian Willemse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu all excelling, while there is considerable depth at wing.

The end-of-year tour will be interesting given the probability of rainy weather forcing the Springboks to grind out wins. That will be a valuable learning experience for the likes of Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Libbok and Willemse, with Handre Pollard on hand as insurance. Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Libbok and Pollard were all in the same 23 that beat Australia 30-12 in Perth last year, so it can be successfully done.

The ranking of the scrumhalves is another point of debate. Cobus Reinach featured in all the Rugby Championship matches this year and four out of six in 2024, while Grant Williams has played in nine of the 12.

But Reinach’s age - he will be 37 at the next World Cup - is obviously a factor and Morne van den Berg surely deserves more exposure having done so well off the bench in the drubbing of Argentina in Durban.

Erasmus also still keeps mentioning his desire to play Faf de Klerk and Jaden Hendrikse will not want to become a forgotten talent of South African rugby either.