‘Lots of work to do before year-end tour,’ says Boks’ Cobus Reinach

Cobus Reinach scores the Springboks' third try in their Rugby Championship win against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

Even as the Springboks arrived back in South Africa on Monday fresh from another major international triumph of retaining the Rugby Championship title this weekend, scrumhalf Cobus Reinach turned his attention to their November tour.

The Boks, who departed London on Sunday night after Saturday’s decisive 29-27 victory against the Pumas at Twickenham, face Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales on their five-match tour to Europe and the UK in November.

“You could see in the tournament how we’d lose one, win one, lose again and then win a match,” said Reinach, who scored two tries against the Pumas.

“Rugby is a strange game, but we know we have a lot of work to do before the year-end tour, and we are ready and excited to do it. It’s going to be tough, but we’re ready to put in the work.”

Reinach, named man of the match on Saturday, hailed South Africa’s nerve shown bouncing back from a difficult start to the Rugby Championship, where they suffered defeats against the Wallabies and All Blacks among their opening three games. They became the first Bok team to retain the title.

“The last time we won a proper Rugby Championship title before last year was several years ago. It’s a tough competition and Argentina showed it.

“Anything could have happened and any of the teams could have almost won, so it’s a great feeling.”

Asked how high the triumph rates in his career, the nippy scrumhalf said: “I’m someone who doesn’t look back at achievements before I’m done [playing], and I’m not done.

“What I can say is it’s unbelievable. One day I’ll be able to sit down properly and tell you what it means.”

Reinach said the Boks were not surprised the final match became a proper grind.

“Looking at where they come from, their country, and their team, we knew they would come out firing,” he said.

“They have a lot of fight in them. They are a team that doesn’t give up and they showed that. There were stages in which we had to chase a few tails and shadows and luckily we maintained that. But credit to Argentina, they are a good team.”

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to announce his squad for the November tour in the next two weeks before the squad reassembles later in October.

SA Rugby media