Lions thumped by determined Benetton in Italy

Alessandro Izekor of Benetton is tackled by Lions player during their United Rugby Championship match at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso in Italy.

The Lions are stuttering out of the blocks in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

They suffered their third successive loss of the season at the hands of a determined Benetton at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Treviso, Italy, on Saturday afternoon.

In this match where Louis Lynagh sparkled with four tries, Benetton thumped the visitors 41-15 for their second win on the spin and this bonus-point result has moved them into the top half on the table.

For coach Ivan Van Rooyen and his men from Johannesburg, it does not get any easier as they are faced with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign over the coming weeks.

They have tricky assignments against Scarlets and Ulster in Wales and Ireland respectively over the next two weekends of their European tour where they will be desperate for at least one win.

Looking at their two coming matches, the Lions will fancy their chances against the Scarlets, who entered this weekend’s round of matches sitting at the bottom of the log with back-to-back losses.

Before they return home to face the Bulls in the Jukskei derby in round six, the Lions must negotiate against a stronger Ulster who are one of the teams on the middle of the table.

In their opening defeats to Cardiff and Zebre, the margins were small and coach Van Rooyen will be disappointed they lost this match by 26 points and only added five points in the second half.

Van Rooyen will also be unhappy with yellow cards for Rynhardt Jonker and Quan Horn which put themselves under pressure.

The Lions scored first inside three minutes when Chris Smith made no mistake from the kicking tee after Benetton were penalised from a good position in front of the poles.

A few minutes later, Benetton were rewarded for a period of sustained pressure when Rhyno Smith found a gap on the right wing from where he managed to cross over.

Benetton were on a roll and it wasn’t too long before they increased their advantage to seven points when Louis Lynagh got the better of Eduan Keyter for their second try.

Benetton’s lead could have been greater but Jacob Umaga was not having a good time from the kicking tee as he missed conversions from Smith and Lynagh’s tries.

The homeside continued to pile on the pressure and burly prop Simone Ferrari powered over the line for their third try of the afternoon and his first in seven years.

After two earlier mistakes, Umaga finally got it right when he scored his first conversion with Benetton racing to a 17-3 lead inside 20 minutes after Ferrari picked up the ball from the base of the ruck to score.

The Lions roared back into the game just after the half-hour mark when the big forward Asenathi Ntlabakanye scored their first try of the afternoon after an impressive attacking move.

The Lions’ celebrations were cut short as Lynagh registered his second try of the afternoon and the bonus point with a slick move past the opposition’s hapless defenders.

The homeside got the second half off to a good start with Umaga scoring his first penalty as they extended their lead to a sizeable 17 points and they held on for most of the second half.

Things got more difficult for the Lions in the closing stages when Jonker was sent to the sin bin and Benetton benefited immediately with Lynagh bagging his hat-trick of tries to put this match beyond doubt.

The Lions got a try from the effort of Conrad van Vuuren but Lynagh had the final say as Benetton celebrated an important bonus-point victory at home.

Benetton (24) 41

Lions (10) 15

Scorers

Benetton: Tries: Rhyno Smith, Louis Lynagh (4), Simone Ferrari, Conversions: Jacob Umaga (3), Rhyno Smith (1); Penalty: Jacob Umaga (1)

Lions: Tries: Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Conrad van Vuuren; Conversion: Chris Smith (1) Penalties: Chris Smith (1)