Sharks slump continues with 34-26 defeat to Ulster despite star-studded line-up

Jurenzo Julius of Hollywoodbets Sharks is challenged by Jack Murphy of Ulster Rugby and Jude Postlethwaite of Ulster Rugby during United Rugby Championship 2025/26 game between Sharks and Ulster at Kings Park in Durban, South Africa on 18 October 2025

Three losses and a draw are all the Sharks have to show for their United Rugby Championship season as another poor display saw them beaten 34-26 by Ulster at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

The Sharks deserved some sympathy for having to start their campaign with three away matches, including daunting visits to title-winners in Glasgow Warriors and Leinster. But they also threw away a win when they drew with a Dragons side that had lost their last 14 games on the trot and are winless this year.

There was great expectation too that, with 13 Springboks in their starting line-up and four more on the bench, they would mark their return to their home ground with a performance befitting URC semifinalists from earlier this year.

Sadly, for the Sharks, they spluttered at the start and Ulster scored two tries and a penalty in the opening quarter to race to a 17-0 lead.

As early as the sixth minute, Ulster were finding too much space out wide, with left wing Jacob Stockdale making yards, before the outstanding scrumhalf Nathan Doak’s excellent support play saw him pass inside to fullback Michael Lowry for the try.

A ruck offence then allowed Doak to slot a 16th-minute penalty and, to rub salt in the home side’s wounds, former player Werner Kok then blasted past Andre Esterhuizen and Makazole Mapimpi for a clinical try.

The Sharks had three good chances to get their first points in that opening quarter, but there were crucial handling errors, too often they were getting in each other’s way, their lineout and maul didn’t function properly and flyhalf Siya Masuku missed his first three shots at goal.

The only bright spot for the Sharks were the three musketeers in the front row when it came to scrummaging. The all-Springbok front row of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Kock were thoroughly dominant, while replacements Simphiwe Matanzima, Fez Mbatha and Ruan Dreyer were no less overpowering in the second half.

The rusty looking maul finally got going in the 33rd minute when Springbok hero Siya Kolisi scored to put the Sharks on the board, but the home side still trailed 5-20 at the break.

The home side came out well in the second half and ate into the Ulster lead with a 49th-minute try by Mapimpi. From the base of a dominant scrum, halfback Grant Williams had thrown a long pass out to the winger.

They certainly lifted their game a tier in that third quarter and a stirring comeback seemed to be brewing.

But it would still all end in tears for the Sharks as their momentum was killed by two tip-tackles. Tighthead prop Koch seemed unfortunate to be given a yellow card because he put diminutive 79kg fullback Lowry down very gently, but Mapimpi showed no such restraint when he clattered into Lowry four minutes later and his yellow was upgraded to a 20-minute red.

The second tip-tackle also did not stop a try-scoring move as Kok’s tremendous tackle fight put Ulster on the front foot and he then passed inside to Doak, whose neat infield grubber was chased down by hooker Tom Stewart to put them 27-12 up with Doak’s conversion.

The scrum did earn the Sharks a 63rd-minute penalty try, but Ulster scored again when replacement prop Callum Reid muscled his way over.

Esterhuizen bounced off three defenders to score a bonus point try, but Ulster held out for the last eight minutes for an excellent win.

Not only did the blundering Sharks look in disarray but their churlishness, constantly badgering referee Ben Whitehouse and certainly not getting him on their side, will have earned them few admirers.

Scorers

Sharks - Tries: Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, penalty try, Andre Esterhuizen. Conversions: Siya Masuku, Jordan Hendrikse.

Ulster - Tries: Michael Lowry, Werner Kok, Tom Stewart, Callum Reid. Conversions: Nathan Doak (4). Penalties: Doak (2).