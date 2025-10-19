‘One point has changed the mood’: Bulls’ URC campaign looking up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Just one point has made a world of difference for the Bulls as they head into the final week of their first United Rugby Championship overseas tour, lifting the mood after their disappointing capitulation against Ulster last weekend.

The Bulls scraped a dramatic 28-27 win over Connacht in Galway on Friday night, with the home side scoring a try in the 79th minute but then missing the difficult, touchline conversion into a strong crosswind, despite replacement Sean Naughton having two goes because the Bulls charged too early on the first kick.

While Bulls coach Johan Ackermann was delighted with the win at a venue notoriously difficult for visiting teams, he acknowledged that they could just as easily have finished on the losing side.

“Obviously we’re very happy and relieved, and one point has changed the mood of the squad and probably the mood in Pretoria as well. But we’re also very grateful it went our way,” he said.

“The match couldn’t get closer, we could have lost it with Connacht having a kick to win. We felt like we controlled the game, but then we almost let it slip at the end.

“We need to fix those small moments when we switch off. The players themselves said the big work-on for them is that they feel in control but then one little mistake snowballs and you let the other side in.

“But this is a tough place to come and Connacht are on a high with new facilities and a top coach in Stuart Lancaster. For the first time, they have more internationals than Munster or Ulster and they were confident, you could sense it.

“You could see their disappointment when we got away with the victory.”

The outstanding feature of the Bulls’ performance was their defence as they were subjected to a fast and furious assault by a Connacht side that was happy to keep the ball in play. The Bulls made an astonishing 236 tackles, only missing 24, while 13 players made more than 10 tackles.

“We had a good talk in the week about the effort we need to put in and defence is a big part of showing how much you care for your team-mates,” Ackermann said.

“I’m very proud of the way the players put their bodies on the line. It was a huge effort and I’m very pleased with the character shown.

“You can work with character and effort, the things you can’t coach. My challenge to the team was to play to inspire the supporters, to think about the way we represent them and the union.

“It was not perfect, there are still individual and system work-ons, but it was a massive step up. There were opportunities we didn’t use, we didn’t finish well at times, especially in the second half.

“And then we let them back in with our decision-making. But it’s only our fourth game of the season and hopefully those decision-making lapses will get better. But we did a lot of good things too.”

The Bulls now travel to Scotland to play the Glasgow Warriors, the 2023/24 champions, at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night.