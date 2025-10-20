‘Not at our clinical best’: Stormers sitting pretty, but Dobson wants more

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stormers coach John Dobson is delighted with their position atop the United Rugby Championship standings but was less enamoured by their performance in beating Zebre 31-13 in Parma at the weekend.

The bonus point win leaves the Stormers with 19 out of a possible 20 points, and their outstanding points difference of +103 sees them claim first place ahead of Munster (+34). The Stormers and Munster are the only teams to have won all four of their matches this season, while Ulster are the only other unbeaten team, shocking the Sharks in Durban to go three-from-three.

“Where we are is nice and our setpiece was nice and I thought we defended really well. But we were not at our clinical best. We maybe varied the tempo of our game a bit too much, some would call it overplaying. We probably pushed things a little bit when we wanted to be very direct,” Dobson said.

“But Zebre close down space very well and we’ll take a five-try win, even with an intercept try at the end. It’s going to be a huge battle next weekend against Benetton in Treviso, where we have not won before.”

Willemse ➡️ Feinberg-Mngomezulu ➡️ Gelant



No defence is safe when these three start ballin' 🤩⚡



📺 Stream #VURC on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/yP2uIROJ43 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 18, 2025

The Lions, meanwhile, claimed their first win of the season as they beat the Scarlets 29-18 at Ellis Park. While the victory was welcome, especially after a torrid overseas tour, it was a mixed performance, with their finishing probably deserving a ‘D’ mark as they failed to fully capitalise on a plethora of possession.

While the Lions did well in the basic building blocks of the game, especially the scrums and mauls, their attacks would too often come to naught against a Scarlets side that was very good on the ground.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen blamed the attacking breakdown.

“At stages we were able to build some nice momentum against an aggressive rush defence, but our attacking breakdown let us down a bit, so we did not always capitalise on what we created. Our game management was at times really good, but then the attacking breakdown gave Scarlets possession and territory back again.

“But it’s a feeling of relief after being in the game in the last five minutes against both Cardiff and Zebre but not getting over the line. In the last 10 minutes against Benetton we did not handle the pressure well, so we’re grateful for the win today. We never felt that we weren’t in control, but we need to be more accurate.

“We created some really good pictures on attack, when we got quick ball we were able to suck them in. I felt we created opportunities and if we get quick ball then we will have even more chances. The more connected we are in attack, the more we will be able to utilise what we create,” Van Rooyen said.

Andre the Giant powers over for the Hollywoodbets Sharks 🦈🏉



📺 Stream #VURC on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/IJd4ZTttKS — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 18, 2025

The Sharks were the only South African team to lose this weekend ― the Bulls edged Connacht 28-27 in Galway on Friday night ― pouring a tub of cold water on the expectations of a decent crowd that had come to the so-called Shark Tank to watch their Springbok-laden team get back to winning ways against Ulster.

It was a clinical, energetic and determined Ulster effort that led them to a 34-26 win, but a dismal one from a Sharks team filled with so many top-class players.

Coach John Plumtree did not mince his words afterwards.

“It’s just so disappointing after we expected so much, it’s hard for me to get my head around it. We were flat at the start and did not bring our usual physicality. Ulster were really good and scored two early tries. It was only after 30 minutes that we looked in the right mental space.

“In the second half we started well and put them under pressure, then bang! Vincent Koch gets a yellow card and Makazole Mapimpi too soon afterwards. Ulster had too big a lead and it became mission impossible.

“There are no excuses, we need to look in the mirror and come with a different mindset. We’re working for a guy in New York [Marco Masotti] who is very passionate about this team and he won’t be happy. It was a bad night for us. We knew we needed five points to get back in the competition, to get just one point is not good enough.

“No-one shone for us, collectively and individually it was not good enough. No-one deserves to be singled out for playing well. We had a good plan, but we did not execute it. It’s all about Monday now, that’s our most important day. It’s going to be massive and we need to start building,” Plumtree said.