Bok centre Am leaves Sharks for Japan

Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am is tackled during his team’s United Rugby Championship clash against Leinster in Dublin.

Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am is leaving the Sharks to join a team in Japan.

During the Springboks’ World Cup trophy parade in East London in 2023, Am was asked about his future, and he said he was open to going overseas when his contract ended with the Sharks in 2025.

“If opportunities come, we can have a look at them. But there are a lot of things that influence that sort of decision. World Cup to World Cup. It is a big gap,” he said at the time.

On Wednesday the Sharks announced Am had opted against lengthening his stay at the franchise he played for more than 100 times.

He is set to join the Mitsubishi Sagamihara DynaBoars before the new Japan Rugby League One season.

Attempts to obtain a comment from Am and his brand representative were unsuccessful.

But the 31-year-old was quoted on the DynaBoars social media accounts, saying: “I am happy to be joining the DynaBoars.

“I look forward to using my experience to date and fighting this season together with my teammates and fans.”

It will be Am’s second stint in the Land of the Rising Sun, having played for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in 2022 on a short-term deal.

The Sharks described Am’s service at the club as “an indelible mark on this club, on and off the field”.

The DynaBoars face the Urayasu D-Rocks in their opening game of the season on December 13.

