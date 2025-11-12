Bok lock De Jager gets four-match ban after red card in Paris

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok lock Lood de Jager will miss the remainder of the Autumn Series after receiving a four-match ban after his red card against France, an independent disciplinary committee said on Tuesday.

De Jager was sent off in the first half for a no-arms tackle on French fullback Thomas Ramos in South Africa’s 32-17 victory at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

The committee said they had upheld the red card and, based on World Rugby’s sanctioning provisions, initially determined a six-match ban was appropriate. However, they reduced the sanction by two weeks.

De Jager is set to miss Tests against Italy, Ireland and Wales and a Japan League One game for his club, the Wild Knights.

He will be allowed to apply to participate in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of his sanction.

Reuters