Damian Willemse cautions Boks to expect ‘huge battle’ from Italy

‘They defend and attack well and they have great players who can pull strings for them’

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse expects a tough battle against Italy. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse is expecting a tough outing with Italy when they meet in their Outgoing Series Test match at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on Saturday (2.40pm).

Willemse’s expectation is borne out of the Azzurri being on a high after registering a morale-boosting 26-19 shock against Australia in Udine on Saturday.

The Boks will also not be short of confidence after they came back from a half-time deficit to convincingly beat France 32-27 with 14 men at Stade de France in Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test on Saturday.

“Italy have built their team all around,” said World Cup winner Willemse.

“They defend and attack well and they have great players who can pull strings for them. It’s going to be a big challenge, especially in the air.

“Set-piece wise, they are a good mauling team and can also take it up front. Their wings can get up high, so they have a good team throughout.”

Italy are not a team to back down, Willemse added

“It’s going to be a super contest and they are definitely going to bring it to us. They are on a high after their win last week and rightfully so. They have been playing very good rugby, as we saw in July when they came to South Africa.

“We managed to get the win in the first game in Pretoria and then in Gqeberha, but I have also played for the Stormers in Italy against Zebre Parma and Benetton.

“They have good players who have made the step-up. They are also well coached, so it’s going to be a huge battle on the field — and we are looking forward to it.”

Ethan Hooker, who made his Test debut against Italy in the Incoming Series in July, shared Willemse’s sentiments on the serious threat posed by Italy.

“They are always a tough team. I have never faced them at [their] home but I can imagine they are going to be a different monster here.

“Our team is not finalised yet, but if I play against them it would be a very special game because I made my debut against them. It would be a homecoming for me, in a way.”

