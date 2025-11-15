Breakdown battle key for Springboks against Italy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and captain Siya Kolisi say breakdown battle will be key against Italy.

South Africa have put in the hard work to counter the threats posed by Italy ahead of their Test match in Turin on Saturday, with the breakdown a key focus area for the world champions, according to captain Siya Kolisi.

Italy unsettled the Springboks in July when they toured South Africa and while the home side won their first test 42-24, Italy had the ascendancy in the breakdown battle.

Both teams are much changed from then, but Italy’s excellent 26-19 win over Australia last weekend shows they are still a force to be reckoned with when the ball is on the ground.

“It’s been one of the big areas we spoke about this week,” said Kolisi.

“We know how good they are. We have done our homework and we must look after it (the ball) properly.”

Your #Springboks team to face Italy in Turin tomorrow afternoon 💚💛

Watch it live on @SSRugby 🎥#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/sI9txy69S3 — Springboks (@Springboks) November 14, 2025

South Africa have made 11 changes to their starting XV from the side that beat France 32-17 in Paris and Kolisi says it is a chance for a new set of players to put up their hands for the grudge match against Ireland in Dublin on November 22.

“We all want to play against Ireland and this is an opportunity for us to show what we are capable of doing as a team. But we know how hard this game will be,” Kolisi said.

One of the players to come into the side is 22-year-old Ethan Hooker, used earlier this season on the wing but who now takes his place at inside centre alongside 23-year-old Canan Moodie.

“I back him (Hooker) everywhere. He just loves rugby,” Kolisi said.

“He is taller than me and probably the same weight as me. He is OK with the physical side of things, so I am looking forward to seeing what he and Canan are going to do.

“They are playing against two great centres (Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex), but I back them all day long.”

Reuters