WATCH | Kolisi follows Bok win being starstruck by Alcaraz in Turin

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thoroughly enjoyed his Saturday in Turin as he captained his side to a win over Italy, then delighted tennis fans at the ATP Finals by dancing in the stands during Carlos Alcaraz’s semifinal victory.

Afterwards, the flanker was starstruck meeting the tennis superstar.

Kolisi made his 101st appearance for the Springboks when they overcame an early red card to defeat Italy 32-14 at Juventus Stadium before making his way across town to take in the season-ending championships second semifinal.

Siya Kolisi starstruck after meeting Carlos Alcaraz, hopefully Roger doesn’t take it personally. 😂 pic.twitter.com/G0lWNS27wH — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) November 16, 2025

A big tennis fan, Kolisi spoke to both world number one Alcaraz and his Canadian opponent Felix Auger-Aliassime at Inalpi Arena.

Kolisi, who had met Alcaraz in Turin earlier in the week, got the chance on Saturday to meet Auger-Aliassime in person, having previously had contact with the Canadian through social media.

During breaks in the tennis, cameras panned to Kolisi who appeared on the big screens in the arena and the South African rose from his chair, dancing in time to the music and bringing loud cheers from the crowd.

While the Italian players were getting beaten by South Africa in the Turin rain, another Italian, Jannik Sinner, was extending his indoor hardcourt winning streak to 30 matches by beating Alex de Minaur in his semifinal on Saturday.

On Sunday Sinner defeated Alcaraz 7-6(4) 7-5 in the final to retain his trophy in the season-ending championships.

Sinner, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, maintained an unbeaten run in the tournament in Turin to earn a record $5.07m in prize money.

