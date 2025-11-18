Boks show again they can take anything world rugby, and WorldRugby, can throw at them

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwagga Smith at a ruck in the Springboks' Autumn Internationals Test win against Italy at Juventus Stadium in Turin on Saturday.

The Springboks again dominated the final quarter as they continued to defy whatever the world of rugby could throw at them at the weekend, overcoming another controversial red card and the spirited efforts of the Italian rugby team to win 32-14 in Turin.

The match, as gripping an encounter as any before between the four-time World Cup winners and one of the most improved teams on the global circuit, was once again marred by the sort of decision that infuriates those passionate about the sport and utterly baffles new followers of rugby.

The whole procedure around trying to eradicate tackles that target the head has been so dreadfully handled by the mandarins of WorldRugby that the sport is now in an utter mess.

Several years have passed since the first lawsuits against WorldRugby for not protecting their players enough when it comes to the damaging effects of repeated head contact. However, the continued occurrence of red cards for incidents like Lood de Jager’s against France, Franco Mostert this weekend versus Italy, Tadhg Beirne in Ireland’s match against New Zealand a couple of weeks ago and even Sam Cane’s in the 2023 World Cup final merely undermine the game.

Imagine if boxing had to go on such a drive to eliminate the dangers of head contact or Formula One had to lower the speeds of their cars to make them safer? But WorldRugby seems obsessed with ensuring there is no head contact at all in a hugely physical, fluid sport.

It’s an ill-judged overreaction that has led to the laws of rugby being used as a battering ram that can only harm the game. Having established much-improved concussion protocols, WorldRugby should have quit while it was ahead because it is impossible to eliminate head contact from rugby without turning it into some other sport.

The other problem with this head contact drive is that it is always going to result in inconsistency and the entertainment value of the game suffers as a result.

Getting a tackle slightly wrong in terms of height now results in punishments that are on a par with deliberate acts of foul play.

The Springboks can be rightly miffed that in both De Jager and Mostert’s cases, the match officials issued a permanent red card, when both incidents surely should have been prime candidates for the Foul Play Review System or ‘bunker’ and maybe a 20-minute red card that does not drastically affect all the innocent parties involved in the game ― the teams, other players and spectators/viewers.

The biggest victim of the Mostert decision was Ben-Jason Dixon, who was making his first start for the Springboks since September last year and had to go off after just 11 minutes to allow Ruan Nortje, a specialist No 5 lock and lineout caller, to join the fray.

The loss of Mostert also meant there were a host of other changes coach Rassie Erasmus made much sooner than he would have liked. It, along with an inspired effort by the Italians, meant the first hour was a disjointed but thrilling clash as the Springboks struggled to gain momentum.

Italy brought outstanding physicality on the gain-line, they were terriers at the breakdown and they dominated the scrums.

It was the Springboks’ problems there that will perhaps most interest this weekend’s opponents Ireland. Even when Wilco Louw and Gerhard Steenekamp came on, South Africa’s scrum battled to gain traction and Ox Nché is perhaps being missed even more than expected.

There is a school of thought, though, that Italy were illegally angling in on the loosehead side and a better referee than James Doleman would pick this up.

But as they did against France, the last quarter was when the Springboks shone, finishing strongly and pulling away on the scoreboard to suggest the contest was more one-sided than it really was.

Erasmus gave credit to the starting players for softening up the opposition, as well as to the bench for the energy they brought. There is no doubt these Springboks deserve enormous credit for their resilience and staying power.

The Springboks have two more Tests this year ― the big grudge clash against Ireland on Saturday and then Wales the following weekend ― but De Jager’s international season is over and Mostert’s probably will be too given how eager judiciaries have been to protect WorldRugby’s farcical emperor-with-no-clothes rulings.

Who knows what to expect against Ireland, given the deep animosity some of their officials have shown for South African rugby. But what we do know is that whatever the adversity, this Springbok team will use it as fuel to stick together and find ever deeper levels of determination and the ability to get the job done.

Just as they proved to be the kings of knockout rugby in the last two World Cups, so they have shown in Europe over the last three weeks that their winning mentality is second to none.