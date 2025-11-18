Rugby

Ireland lose McCloskey but two back from injury for Boks Test

Ireland's Josh van der Flier is World Rugby's Player of the Year.
Josh van der Flier is back from injury for Ireland agianst the Springboks. File photo (David Rogers/Getty Images)

Centre Stuart McCloskey has been ruled out of Ireland’s final November international against the Springboks, but Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier have both returned to full training and will be available for Saturday’s Test.

A squad update on Monday also confirmed prop Thomas Clarkson passed all Head Injury Assessment protocols following Saturday’s game at Lansdowne Road and is expected to train fully this week.

McCloskey had to go off after 27 minutes of Ireland’s 46-19 victory over Australia on Saturday, suffering a recurrence of a groin injury picked up in the defeat to New Zealand in Chicago earlier this month.

Centre Ringrose and back row Van der Flier have both recovered from hamstring strains, having missed the last two Tests against Japan and Australia.

Coach Andy Farrell will name his side to face the Springboks on Thursday.

Reuters

