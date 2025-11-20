Snyman brings up 50 as Boks opt for experience against Ireland

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lock RG Snyman will join the select group of players to earn 50 Test caps when the Springboks run out at against Ireland at Lansdowne Road on Saturday, in a matchday squad that reflects only two personnel changes to the team that beat France 32-17 two weeks ago.

With most of the players being rested last week against Italy to ensure Bok coach Rassie Erasmus could field a fresh team to match the hosts’ energy, he reverted to his tried and tested combinations for their clash against Ireland, who they last defeated on home soil in 2012.

Snyman will become the third squad member to achieve a major milestone on the Outgoing Tour, after Siya Kolisi and Erasmus sharing the special occasion of earning their 100th Test caps as a player and 50th as head coach against France.

The two personnel changes to Erasmus’ squad see Ruan Nortje being promoted from the replacements bench to the starting lineup in place of Lood de Jager, while Kwagga Smith returns to the team on the bench in his place.

🗣️ "The guys who come off the bench really make a difference and take the team towards the victory."



Eben Etzebeth on the Springboks always finding a way and the importance of the bench making an impact in every single match.#SSRugby | #QuilterNS pic.twitter.com/TXSyPkY2kR — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 18, 2025

The only other change to the squad is in the backline, where Canan Moodie switches from centre against Italy to wing to fill the void left by Kurt-Lee Arendse, who has returned to South Africa after suffering a concussion last week.

De Jager and fellow lock Franco Mostert were not considered for selection due to their disciplinary appeals and hearings this week to avoid the outcomes of those decisions impacting on the team’s preparations for the match.

Wing Cheslin Kolbe and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach will both feature in their 49th Tests, leaving them only one game short of joining Snyman and several other teammates on 50 caps.

Props Boan Venter and Thomas du Toit will form the front row with hooker Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth and Nortje will start at lock, while Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Jasper Wiese complete a powerful forward pack.

In the backline, Reinach will reunite with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at half-back, with Kolbe and Moodie on the wings, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel pairing up in the midfield and Damian Willemse at fullback.

🗣️ "It's very heartwarming how we show our South Africanness and that will help us in the future hopefully."



Coach Rassie Erasmus on how the Springboks made a plan to beat Italy in a chaotic match of rugby 🧠🇿🇦#SSRugby #QuilterNS pic.twitter.com/5YbLxSCeMY — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 16, 2025

Erasmus’ bench includes the back-up front row of Johan Grobelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp and Wilco Louw, while Snyman will provide cover at lock, Smith at loose forward, hybrid Esterhuizen able to cover flanker and centre and two specialist backs in Grant Williams and Manie Libbok.

“The majority of this team were rested last week to ensure they recover from the physically taxing match against France and it was always our plan to name an experienced outfit against Ireland,” Erasmus said.

“Most of these players have faced Ireland in Dublin, as well as in the 2023 Rugby World Cup and Incoming Series, so they understand the magnitude of this challenge and what to expect from the hosts. So, we believe this is the right group of players for this match.”

The Bok coach was full of praise for Snyman, who will mark this special occasion in the same city in which he plies his trade for Leinster.

They have a good balance of experienced and exciting young players in their squad and they pose threats up-front and with their talented backs, so it’s going to require a huge effort to beat them. — Rassie Erasmus

“We are thrilled for RG and we’ll do everything we can to hopefully make this a special occasion for him. He’s a great player and team man, and had it not been for injuries along the way, he would have probably earned 50 caps a while ago.

“He deserves this achievement and it speaks volumes about the quality of the player he is.”

Erasmus said the Boks expect a physical and testing encounter.

“Ireland have been among the top-ranked teams in the last few years, and they are a force to be reckoned with at home.

“They have a good balance of experienced and exciting young players in their squad and they pose threats up-front and with their talented backs, so it’s going to require a huge effort to beat them.

“This group of players have never won a match in Ireland before, so we know how tough it’s going to be to win here and that will certainly motivate us. It will take a colossal effort, but we are excited about the challenge, and we know we have to be razor-sharp in all departments to get the desired result.”

Springbok XV:

15 Damian Willemse (Stormers) – 47 caps, 66 pts (6t, 9c, 4p, 2dg)

14 Canan Moodie (Bulls) – 20 caps, 40 pts (8t)

13 Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 86 caps, 100 pts (20t)

12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) – 95 caps, 55 pts (11t)

11 Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath) – 48 caps, 126 pts (21t, 3c, 5p)

10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers) – 17 caps, 137 pts (6t, 34c, 13p)

9 Cobus Reinach (Stormers) – 48 caps, 90 pts (18t)

8 Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks) – 41 caps, 10 pts (2t)

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) – 94 caps, 70 pts (14t)

6 Siya Kolisi (captain, Sharks) – 101 caps, 70 pts (14t)

5 Ruan Nortje (Bulls) – 16 caps, 0 pts

4 Eben Etzebeth (Sharks) – 139 caps, 35 pts (7t)

3 Thomas du Toit (Bath) – 31 caps, 5 pts (1t)

2 Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 86 caps, 135 pts (27t)

1 Boan Venter (Edinburgh) – 7 caps, 5 pts (1t)

Replacements:

16 Johan Grobbelaar (]Bulls) – 6 caps, 0 pts

17 Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls) – 14 caps, 5 pts (1t)

18 Wilco Louw (Bulls) – 27 caps, 5 pts (1t)

19 RG Snyman (Leinster) – 49 caps, 15 points (3t)

20 Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 61 caps, 55 pts (11t)

21 Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks) – 27 caps, 20 pts (4t)

22 Grant Williams (Sharks) – 27 caps, 35 pts (7t)

23 Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners) – 27 caps, 145 pts (2t, 48c, 13p)

SA Rugby media