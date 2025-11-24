WATCH | Siya Kolisi takes his shorts off, gives them to a young fan after Ireland match

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has again captured the hearts of the nation with his moving interaction with fans after his team’s hard-fought victory against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

In a video posted by TNT Sports Rugby, Kolisi, during his post-match interaction with fans, engaged in a lap of honour, greeting supporters and posing for pictures with them. Fans called out his name, congratulating him on the team’s stellar performance.

The heartwarming moment came when Kolisi approached a young boy who did not have a cellphone to capture the moment. Instead, the boy made an unusual request: he asked for the shorts Kolisi was wearing and had just played in.

Without thinking twice, the Springbok captain took off his match-worn shorts and handed them to the young fan. The boy was left in stunned disbelief, clutching the shorts tightly before quickly leaving the stadium.

The video went viral on social media, sparking reactions from users who were both amused and moved by Kolisi’s gesture.

Many applauded his genuine and generous personality, while others found the unexpected nature of the clip hilarious.

Crizelda Buys on Facebook commented on the sentimental value of the pants, saying, “That child just scored gold. Imagine historic shorts that was played in to win Ireland after all these years. Hope he frames it.”

Another Facebook user, Thembinkosi Ngoma, highlighted the emotional impact of the moment. “Some things can really make some of us very emotional. Those shorts will be worn at school tomorrow ... big or not. We [are] such a beautiful nation filled with possibilities. I’m so happy for that young man.”



This is not the first time Kolisi has captured the hearts of fans with his acts of kindness.

In a previous viral moment, Kolisi jumped a stadium barricade to sign a fan’s Speedo. He is also well-known for giving away signed jerseys to his fans.

