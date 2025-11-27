Fit-again Elrigh Louw returns for Bulls’ URC clash against Lions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Elrigh Louw makes his return for the Bulls from long-term injury against the Lions.

Almost 10 months to the day since he last played, Elrigh Louw will pull on the Bulls jersey against the Lions in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship showdown at Loftus Versfeld.

His last match also came against the Lions, during which he sustained a catastrophic knee injury. After months of rehabilitation, the Springbok loose forward is primed to make his comeback off the bench in a vital match.

Louw is one of five Springboks called up by coach Johan Ackermann. Among these are hooker Akker van der Merwe, also back from injury, and Willie le Roux, who remains critical to the Bulls’ ambitions.

Reinhardt Ludwig retains the captaincy

Bulls XV: 1.Alu Tshakweni; 2. Akker van der Merwe; 3. Francois Klopper; 4. Jaco Grobbelaar; 5. JF van Heerden; 6. Jeandre Rudolph; 7. Reinhardt Ludwig (captain); 8. JJ Theron; 9. Embrose Papier; 10. Keagan Johannes; 11. Stravino Jacobs; 12. Jan Serfontein; 13. David Kriel; 14. Sebastian de Klerk; 15. Willie le Roux

Replacements: 16. Jean Else; 17. Sti Sithole; 18. Mornay Smith; 19. Cobus Wiese; 20. Elrigh Louw; 21. Paul de Wet; 22. Stedman Gans; 23. Cheswill Jooste

