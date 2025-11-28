Springboks dominate World Rugby’s Dream Team of the Year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Springboks' Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scores a try in their Test against Japan at Wembley Stadium this month. Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Ox Nché (left) have been included in the 2025 World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year.

South Africa led the way in the 2025 World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year announced on Tuesday, with six Springboks selected, headlined by Player of the Year Malcolm Marx.

Joining hooker Marx were props Ox Nché and Thomas du Toit, twice Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and winger Cheslin Kolbe, a year after seven Springboks were named in the 2024 list.

South Africa capped off a highly successful year by securing back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time.

New Zealand, Australia and England each contributed two players to the Dream Team.

World Rugby Men’s XVs Dream Team of the Year 2025:

Ox Nché (South Africa)

Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

Thomas du Toit (South Africa)

Maro Itoje (England)

Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)

Tom Curry (England)

Harry Wilson (Australia)

Cam Roigard (New Zealand)

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (South Africa)

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

Len Ikitau (Australia)

Huw Jones (Scotland)

Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

Will Jordan (New Zealand)

Reuters