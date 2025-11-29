Fired-up Lions maul Bulls to end Loftus hoodoo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jaco Grobbelaar of the Bulls challenged by SJ Kotze of the Lions and RF Schoeman of the Lions during the United Rugby Championship 2025/26 match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 29 November 2025.

An inspired Lions team ended a four-match losing streak to the Bulls, who were also undefeated in their last eight matches at home, when they won 43-33 in their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Lions, who have had to play second fiddle to their Gauteng neighbours for so long in this competition, were clearly fired up for the occasion and tore into the Bulls, especially in defence and at the breakdowns.

That pressure translated into numerous errors by a Bulls side that looked decidedly rusty after the one-month break, and they can’t even blame players returning from national duty. Perhaps they underestimated the Lions because too often they tried to run from their own half instead of kicking, playing into their opponents’ hands as they ran into heavy traffic and were then turned over numerous times.

The Lions were clinical as well, taking their chances with great efficiency, their first three tries coming after they had capitalised on Bulls errors.

Their bonus point try came in the 52nd minute when a superb kick into the corner by centre Bronson Mills gave them a 50/22 line-out five metres from the try-line. Lock Etienne Oosthuizen scored when the maul splintered and the Lions led 29-19.

They dominated the rest of the second half in terms of territory, wing Eduan Keyter scoring from close range in the 72nd minute and then, from the restart, they scored the try of the match. Replacement Gianni Lombard broke from deep and offloaded to flank substitute Renzo du Plessis, who raced clear. Eight different players then handled as the visitors swept to the try-line, scrumhalf Nico Steyn getting his second try.

The Bulls then scored twice in quick succession running from deep, flyhalf Keagan Johannes dotting down and wing Sebastian de Klerk getting the other try. But there was to be no miracle comeback for the home side, despite some thrilling late runs by replacement wing Cheswill Jooste, with the Lions being deserved winners.

The Bulls had dominated the early stages, but could not make an impact on the scoreboard with passes going astray in promising positions.

The Lions opened the scoring with a Chris Smith penalty in the 10th minute, after the Bulls had been held up over the line. Wing Kelly Mpeku, who had a very good game, then opened the try-scoring as he got a boot to a dropped ball and then won the footrace.

Flyhalf Smith, who had a fine game as the general of the Lions, then made a fine break that led to Steyn’s first try, the Bulls having lost possession in their own half as centre Jan Serfontein dithered instead of kicking and was turned over.

De Klerk, who also had a fine game, beat Kuyter on the outside and then passed inside for scrumhalf Embrose Papier to score the Bulls’ first try on the half-hour. Three minutes later, the left wing, Stravino Jacobs, popped up on the right and again an inside pass saw Papier score his second try.

The Bulls had closed to 17-14, but the Lions scored again in the 37th minute. Their kicking was excellent throughout, both long and short, and two grubbers, one by Smith and then Quan Horn’s defence-splitter, led to flank Jarrod Cairns sneaking through the defence to score.

A thrilling second half seemed in store though when hooker Akker van der Merwe scored from a maul to leave the Bulls just 19-22 down at halftime.

But the Lions showed very good temperament as they just absorbed everything the home side threw at them, and eventually forced the three-time finalists to succumb.

Scorers

Bulls - Tries: Embrose Papier (2), Akker van der Merwe, Keagan Johannes, Sebastian de Klerk. Conversions: Johannes (4).

Lions - Tries: Kelly Mpeku, Nico Steyn (2), Jarrod Cairns, Etienne Oosthuizen, Eduan Keyter. Conversions: Chris Smith (5). Penalty: Smith.