Boks, All Blacks on possible quarterfinal collision course

Captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy after the Springboks won the 2023 Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand in Paris.

Barring any seismic upsets, the Springboks look set to canter through to the knockout round of 16 when the 2027 Rugby World Cup kicks off in Australia on October 1.

At the draw in Sydney on Wednesday, the world champions were drawn in Pool B alongside Italy, Georgia and Romania for the global showpiece.

If early matches go according to the form book, there is a possibility of the Boks meeting arch-rivals New Zealand in the quarterfinals.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said he was satisfied with the pool draw as South Africa set their sights on a third consecutive title.

“We are pleased with the pool we have been drawn in, but this is a World Cup, and every team will go out there with great passion and do their utmost to represent their nations with pride,” he said.

“There have been surprises in the tournament before, so we’ll need to be up mentally and physically for every match.

“Italy may be ranked 10th in the world, but they showed us what they are capable of when they hit their straps earlier this season, even though the scorelines may not have reflected that.

“Georgia and Romania are also extremely physical and passionate teams, and we’ve faced them before, so we know how tough they can be on the day if we give them space and opportunities to play to their potential.”

Preparations for the tournament reached an important milestone on Wednesday with the confirmation of the six pools that will headline the largest tournament in the sport’s history.

The next major World Cup date looming for the Boks will be the announcement of the match schedule on February 3.

Wednesday’s draw was conducted by World Rugby chair and former Australian international Brett Robinson, All Blacks legend and two-time RWC winner Dan Carter, former Wallabies captain and Australia’s most-capped player James Slipper and Olympic gold medallist and former Australian Sevens star Alicia Lucas.

The 2027 edition in Australia will be the biggest tournament in the sport’s history, with 24 teams battling it out for rugby’s biggest prize.

After beating Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales on their triumphant European tour, the Springboks were the team everyone wanted to avoid in the draw.

A barnstorming 73-0 victory over Wales on Saturday marked the Boks’ 13th victory in 15 matches this season for a win ratio of 86.7%.

With South Africa finishing the season as the top team in the world rankings, Erasmus said a good run of wins on their European tour had been important.

“We never look at the world rankings, but this year finishing at the top of the rankings was important for us,” he said.

Australia will get things under way in the opening game of the World Cup at the Perth Stadium on October 1, kicking off a new era for the global showpiece.

In previous tournaments, going back to the 2003 Rugby World Cup, there have traditionally been 20 teams divided into four pools of five teams.

The top two teams from each pool would then progress to the quarterfinals, which was the first round of the knockouts.

In Australia, there will be 24 teams, and therefore the tournament required a new format and one big change with the round of 16 as the first knockout phase.

There will now be six pools with four teams in each.

The top two teams from each pool will progress to the round of 16, while the four best third-place teams will also progress.

Instead of 48 matches, as at the last World Cup, there will be 52 games.

2027 Rugby World Cup draw

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong

Pool B: South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania

Pool C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada

Pool D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal

Pool E: France, Japan, US, Samoa

Pool F: England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe

