SA Rugby extends Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’s contract until 2031

The contract of the Springboks’ double Rugby World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus, which had been set to end in 2027, has been extended by another four years until 2031, SA Rugby announced on Friday.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander made the announcement at SA Rugby’s general meeting of member unions, saying the governing body was proud to reaffirm its commitment to excellence by extending the agreement with Erasmus until after the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the US.

An announcement on contract negotiations with other members of the coaching team will be made in due course, said SA Rugby.

“The decision reflects not only Rassie’s remarkable track record of success, but also the enduring impact he has made in shaping the identity of our game,” said Alexander.

“Under his leadership the Springboks have achieved historic milestones, consistently setting the standard for performance on the global stage. He has refined a style of play that is uniquely suited to our strengths, combining physicality, tactical intelligence and resilience, and in doing so has ensured South African rugby remains distinctive and formidable.

“Beyond results, his tenure has been defined by vision and consistency. He has instilled a culture of accountability, unity and belief that resonates across our players, management and supporters. His ability to adapt, innovate and inspire has positioned South African rugby as a benchmark for others, while safeguarding the traditions and values that make our game a source of national pride.”

Erasmus, a former Springbok captain, was appointed director of rugby in 2018 and under his guidance South Africa won Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023. He has overseen South Africa winning the Castle Lager Rugby Championship in the past two years, and they finished the past three seasons as the top-ranked team in the world.

“This was a quick and easy conversation to reach agreement. I have always said I would find it hard to coach any other international team, and I’m very happy to continue as long as the South African public wants me,” said Erasmus.

“I’d like to thank SA Rugby and the franchises for the support and backing they have given me and the Springboks over the past few years. It hasn’t always been easy but we’re improving. Though this a long-term agreement we’re not looking beyond a tough 2026 schedule right now.”

Alexander said by extending the agreement with Erasmus, SA Rugby was securing continuity in leadership and investing in the long-term stability of technical systems, player pathways and competitive ambitions.

“The extension is a vote of confidence in Rassie’s proven ability to deliver results, refine our strategy and inspire future generations,” he said.

“Together we look forward to building on the foundation of success, confident that under his guidance, South African rugby will continue to thrive, lead and unite our nation through the power of the game.”

