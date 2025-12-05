Stormers ready to counter Scarlets, says Laker

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stormers fullback Wandisile Simelane kicks the ball during their United Rugby Championship clash against the Ospreys at the Cape Town Stadium

The in-form Stormers will be ready to counter a quality Scarlets side who have a good kicking game when the teams clash in the United Rugby Championship on Friday, says defence coach Norman Laker.

After winning their opening two games against Leinster and the Ospreys, the Cape side are hunting for another scalp in the opening encounter of a three-game European tour (kickoff 9.45pm SA time). After facing the Scarlets at the Parc y Scarlets stadium, the Stormers head to Italy for matches against Zebre and Benetton.

“We’ve made one or two changes in the off-season that have come in nicely during the opening games, but obviously it hasn’t been perfect,” Laker said. “I was very pleased with the way we started against Leinster, because obviously it was against a very good friend of mine, Jacques Nienaber.

“We swapped quite a lot of ideas, even when he was at the Springboks, and we shared a lot of information. So obviously, we knew each other inside out when it comes to defence. Leinster are a great attacking side. They are the champions, first of all, and probably one of the top three attacking sides in the competition. So to keep Leinster scoreless (35-0) was quite pleasing.

“Like I said, we’ve made one or two tweaks in the off-season to things which bothered me towards the end of last season, and everyone has bought in nicely. I would say, not being arrogant, but we won’t adapt too much to the teams we play on our three-match European tour.”

I know where they can put us under pressure, but that’s for me to know. Scarlets have a good kicking game, they have a good ball-in-hand approach, and they have quality players — Norman Laker, Stormers defence coach

Laker said the Stormers would not deviate much from the plan that delivered success against Leinster and the Ospreys.

“We might tweak one or two things, but we’re definitely not changing our approach,” he said. “I know where they can put us under pressure, but that’s for me to know. Scarlets have a good kicking game, they have a good ball-in-hand approach, and they have quality players.

“Then we go to Italy and 80% of Benetton’s team is made up of Italian internationals. On the tour to SA they scored four tries against the Springboks at Loftus. So, I mean, they’re a quality outfit, physical — and the same goes for Zebre.

“All three teams have international players — Welsh internationals and Italian internationals — so it’s not going to be three easy games on tour. It’s never easy away from home, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson wants his team to build on their early successes in Cape Town on their European tour and boost their points tally.

“We haven’t been performing well overseas in recent times,” he said. “We’ve been the best South African side locally, but us and the Lions, I think, have the worst touring record, and that has to change. That is why the last two weeks have been useful for us. Those are conditions that don’t suit the rugby we normally play here with the X-factor.

“The last two weeks of grinding was important. Against Leinster our contestable game was good. However, against the Ospreys it wasn’t that good. But now we have to concentrate on points on the road. These opening games were really useful to get us momentum for that.”

The Stormers secured a hard-fought 26-10 victory over the Ospreys that was driven by an influential second-half performance by fullback Wandisile Simelane.

The SA fixtures are:

Friday:

Llanelli Scarlets v Stormers, 8.45pm.

Saturday:

Benetton v Lions, 4pm;

Leinster v Sharks, 6.30pm; and

Ulster v Bulls, 8.45pm.

The Herald