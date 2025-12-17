Sharks hoping they have got their bite back, says Esterhuizen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'THE HYBRID': Sharks captain André Esterhuizen is hoping his team turned a corner when they beat Saracens in an Investec Champions Cup clash at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday

After a change in the coaches’ box and honest conversations among the players, the Sharks are hoping they managed to turn a corner when they beat Saracens 28-23 in Durban on Saturday, captain André Esterhuizen says.

Esterhuizen led from the front in his 100th appearance for the Sharks and was rewarded with the Player of the Match award after a tense Investec Champions Cup clash at Kings Park.

The win brought the Durban side back into contention for success in the Champions Cup ahead of a tough United Rugby Championship clash against the Bulls in Durban on Saturday.

“I’m proud of the boys for the way we got stuck in,” Esterhuizen said. “It was tough; it was tight. My voice is almost gone from screaming on defence.

🗣️ "I asked this week for fight, I'm unbelievably proud of the boys."



“Hopefully, we have turned the corner and can start building momentum. The players understood they had to take accountability for everything that had happened.

“There were big changes with JP Pietersen replacing John Plumtree as head coach, so we needed to reset and have a plan for the boys to follow as a team, not as individuals.”

Esterhuizen said solid defence had played a major role in the Sharks’ victory.

“Against Saracens, you could see the teamwork coming through, notably on defence, where there were quite a few instances where we just kept tackling and tackling as a unit.

“I’m very proud of the way we played. We have something to build on. The conditions meant there were not a lot of options — you either kicked or carried.

“A lot of that work fell to Ethan Hooker and me. I’m glad I could do that hard work for my team.

“I was in a line-out once and in a maul, but happily the cards stayed away, and I wasn’t required to join the scrum.”

Coach Pietersen heaped praise on his centre pairing of Esterhuizen and Hooker.

“André and Ethan complement each other really well, defensively and on attack,” he said.

Ethan Hooker 🤝 Grant Williams



“It feels like we’ve got 10 forwards on the field. When the forwards don’t give us momentum, we can rely on André and Ethan to do something in the midfield and give us go-forward.

“Ethan is a centre — the wing is just an option. From my side, I’m very comfortable with him there.

“I remember André’s debut — I was playing when he came on the wing in New Zealand against the Hurricanes in 2014, and we played a lot of games together.

“He’s grown so much. He’s become a proper all-round player — they call him the hybrid now.

“I’m very proud of him. The way he leads, the way he talks, his decision-making on the field — I don’t need to step in much, which tells you he’s a natural leader.

“That’s the game of rugby — it’s unpredictable.

“There were patches where we didn’t do well, but it showed the character in the team when we kept fighting. You could see afterwards how much it meant to the players in the changing room.

“It wasn’t a perfect performance. We lost some scrum penalties, aerial battles and line-outs when we needed to score. What we can work on is winning the aerial battle.

“A win like this gives you belief, hope and lifts the energy in the environment. It gives you motivation and confidence going into the next game.

“We know the Bulls won’t be easy — they’re desperate as well — but what a challenge it’s going to be.”

Saturday’s SA URC fixtures

Stormers v Lions, 3.30pm

Sharks v Bulls, 6pm

