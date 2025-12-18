Bulls must dig themselves out of their hole, says Ackermann

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wing Stravino Jacobs scored the only points for the Bulls with a try against Northampton at the weekend.

Concerned Bulls rugby coach Johan Ackermann has urged his players to dig themselves out of a deep hole after they were thrashed 50-5 by Northampton Saints in an Investec Champions Cup clash on Sunday.

An understrength Bulls, who had been hoping to snap a three-game losing streak, were blown away by a rampant Northampton at Franklin’s Gardens.

Before their trip to England, Ackermann’s beleaguered team came unstuck when they surrendered a 33-22 halftime lead to lose 46-33 against Bordeaux at Loftus Versfeld.

It was the Bulls’ third consecutive defeat, after United Rugby Championship losses to Glasgow and the Lions, which has left Ackermann searching for answers before a clash against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

The Bulls’ solitary try against Northampton was scored by Stravino Jacobs on a night the South African team will want to forget.

“The reality is that no-one goes out there to make a mistake,” Ackermann said. “I don’t think people go to work to make mistakes, but it happens.

“My faith is in God, and that’s where my identity lies. I can keep my faith, keep working with the players I have, keep faith in them and support them where I can. Hopefully we’ll be able to work our way out of this hole.

“Last week against Bordeaux we led 33-22, but then we picked up two yellow cards, started to lose lineouts, lost possession in contact and conceded penalties. It was the same against Northampton.

“At 14-5 at halftime, we had opportunities in the first half that we didn’t use. In the second half we just couldn’t get out of our half. We again started conceding penalties, not kicking for touch, losing lineouts and then conceding another yellow card. Saints used every opportunity they were given.”

Ackermann’s woes were compounded by a knee injury to flyhalf Kade Wolhuter.

“When Kade ran back to field a ball, he hurt his knee again,” the coach said. “He’s on crutches at the moment, and I’m not yet 100% sure how bad the injury is. It might just be a precaution for now, to prevent him from putting too much weight on that knee.

“We’ll get a clearer picture of his availability and when he can play again once we’re back in Pretoria. But just looking at it, it seems unlikely that he’ll be available for selection this week.”

Ackermann said discussions would be held with the Bulls players before Saturday’s clash against the Sharks.

“I think every player will have to answer for themselves,” he said. “You know, I can never say to a player that he doesn’t respect the jersey enough. I can just tell him to choose what he’s doing, and if he doesn’t do what’s expected, then we have to ask ourselves, what was the reason?

“Why couldn’t you do it? Is it time to make a change? Is it time for someone who can do it? But there’s one thing I always say to the players — it’s a privilege to wear this jersey, and it’s not your right.

“And no matter if it’s your first time, or if it’s your 100th time that you’re wearing the blue jersey, you have to deserve it. That will be my expectation, and I know people will feel that it doesn’t look like it at the moment, and I think that’s the sad part.

“People will think that, but the players respect the jersey, and we just have to stick together and correct those mistakes.”

The Herald