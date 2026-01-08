Stormers lay out long-term plans for world rugby dominance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Building enough depth to field two potent squads is crucial if the Stormers want to achieve their long-term objective of being rated one of world rugby’s top clubs, the Cape team’s director of rugby, John Dobson, said.

The mastermind behind the Stormers’ recent run of success in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Investec Champions Cup laid out his plans after it was announced his contract had been extended to 2029.

The Stormers will bid to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 matches when they face Harlequins in the Investec Champions Cup in London on Sunday (3pm SA time).

“If you want to be one of the best rugby clubs in the world, you have to compete in Europe,” Dobson said. “And to do that, you need depth, which is effectively two squads.

“I’ve never been more energised to take on a challenge. Most people know that this is my dream job, which I’ll never take for granted. I am very grateful for the opportunity to do what I love by contributing to the strength of this organisation and bringing joy to our supporters,” he said.

“With the support of our owners, we have managed to build some meaningful depth, which has translated into some positive results so far this season. At the same time, we are investing in our future by recruiting the top junior talent in the country.

“The coaches and support staff I work with are world-class professionals but also incredible people who put the club first in everything they do,” Dobson said.

“The new ownership has made a huge impact, and we have never felt more aligned with everyone in the organisation than we do now. I’m really excited for what the future holds for all of us.

“The rugby heritage and talent pool in this region are unrivalled, so this is a big responsibility, and I’ll certainly do everything in my power to put our team at the top table of club rugby where they belong,” he said.

“You can either write a cheque and compete immediately, or you can invest in your region, your schools and your systems. We’ve chosen the second model.”

Dobson said the revival of the Stormers Rugby Institute will underpin the club’s future.

“Restarting the institute in 2026 is massive for us,” he said. “If you look at a player like schoolboy star Markus Muller, that intake will be 21 by 2029. That’s where your squad comes from.

“The institute, our relationships with schools, junior systems and data investment — it’s a whole ecosystem. The Stormers team is simply the output of getting those things right.”

Dobson said he was the frontman for the Stormers, and he was surrounded by a talented team of coaches.

“This isn’t about one coach. We’ve got an incredible coaching and support staff, and the trust levels are very high. I’ve always told the owners that they’ll know when it’s my time to go, and I’ll know when it’s my time to go. It might even happen before 2029.

Stormers vice-captain Damian Willemse said Project 2029 resonated deeply because it reflected continuity and belief.

“I’ve worked with Dobbo since I left school,” he said. “We’ve won a Currie Cup, a URC and gone to places like Sandy Park — and we’re still building.

“Guys aren’t here because they have to be. They’re here because they care and we love the badge, the people and this union. The grass isn’t greener on the other side. The grass is greener where you water it — and that’s what we’re doing here.”

Stormers CEO Johan le Roux said that retaining Dobson as director of rugby was crucial in realising the ambitions set out as part of Project 2029.

“John Dobson is the embodiment of what we stand for as a club. He is a homegrown coach who is incredibly passionate about this team, the region and the people who support us,” he said.

“We have set ourselves some lofty goals in Project 2029, but we have absolute confidence that if we are to reach them, then Dobbo is the man for the job.”

