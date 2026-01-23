Three uncapped players in England Six Nations squad

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Greg Fisilau is one of three uncapped players included in the England squad for this year's Six Nations championship.

England coach Steve Borthwick called up three uncapped players, including two props, for his Six Nations squad on Friday as he deals with a front-row injury crisis.

Bath’s 20-year-old Vilikesa Sela and Emmanuel Iyogun of Northampton Saints, along with Exeter back-row Greg Fisilau are the new faces in a squad of 36.

Among a long list of initial injury absentees are flyhalf Fin Smith and winger Tom Roebuck, who were regulars through 2025 as England chalked up 11 wins in a row.

“We’ve picked a squad with a good balance of experience, leadership and exciting potential,” Borthwick said after announcing his squad at Twickenham before he takes them to a training camp in Girona next week.

“The margins in the Six Nations are incredibly fine, so our aim over the coming days is to come together quickly, prepare thoroughly, and make sure we’re ready to perform.

“If we prepare well and keep demanding the highest levels from one another, it puts us in the strongest possible position when the championship begins.”

England will expect to extend their winning run with an opening match at home to struggling Wales on February 7. They then visit Scotland before hosting Ireland, playing Italy in Rome and finishing off away to France on March 14.

They last won the Six Nations championship in 2020 under Eddie Jones.

England’s 36-player training squad:

Forwards:

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)

Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 20 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 65 caps)

Theo Dan (Saracens, 20 caps)

Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 46 caps)

Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 75 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 105 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 97 caps) – captain

Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, 7 caps)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 10 caps)

Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 45 caps)

Backs:

Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)

Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 2 caps)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 74 caps)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 13 caps)

George Ford (Sale Sharks, 105 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 22 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 27 caps)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins, 4 caps)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, 2 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 74 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 46 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 14 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 41 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)

Rehabilitation in Girona: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Not considered for selection (injured): Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Curtis Langdon (Northampton Saints), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Adam Radwan (Leicester Tigers), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)