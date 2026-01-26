New-look Wales ready for fresh start against England in Six Nations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wales are looking for a fresh start in the Six Nations Championship under new coach Steve Tandy and will be able to put aside the off-field trials and tribulations that continue to plague the game in the country, according to captain Dewi Lake.

Wales have lost their past 11 Six Nations matches and have two wins from their previous 20 in the competition.

But Lake says there is a renewed focus in the group under Tandy before their 2026 opener against England at Twickenham on February 7.

“With a new coaching staff and a new squad coming together, it feels like a fresh start for us,” Lake told reporters on Monday.

“Steve has already put a lot of emphasis on the values he wants to instil in the group, and that’s been really positive.

“That first game against England is going to be huge for us, a real chance to test ourselves against the best. Momentum is huge in this tournament, so anything we can take from that game, we’ll look to carry forward.

“It’s a huge game, and it’s not really one you need to talk up too much — it speaks for itself. The mindset side of it is almost taken care of for you because you know exactly what’s at stake.”

The Welsh Rugby Union is grappling with a restructure of the domestic game that could lead to one professional club folding, having concluded that the existing four-region model is not financially sustainable.

Lake believes they will be able to put aside the uncertainty around the club set-up, which will affect several players.

“There’s a lot going on in Welsh rugby at the moment, but for us it’s about focusing on the job at hand and concentrating on our rugby,” he said.

“That’s the only way we can put our best foot forward and play our best rugby in this campaign.

“With new coaches and new ideas coming in, it feels like a breath of fresh air, and hopefully we can hit the ground running.”

Wales have lost 21 of their past 23 Tests, with both wins coming against Japan. Their last outing was a 73-0 home defeat by South Africa in November.

Reuters