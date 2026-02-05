Boks possess wizardry to win in Oz, even with tough draw and travel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Coach Rassie Erasmus will aim to scheme the Springboks' fifth World Cup title in Australia.

Not since Captain Cook decided to venture deeper into the Pacific has a decision that determines destiny elicited more derision in Australia.

Of course, His Majesty’s orders carried far graver consequences for the disobedient in the 1700s, but in the case of World Rugby pitting the double defending Rugby World Cup holders against either the host nation or the game’s second-highest-ranked team — New Zealand — in the quarterfinals of next year’s Rugby World Cup, you don’t have to look far for conscientious objectors. You could argue they have taken effective aim at the base of the Webb Ellis Cup.

That, of course, is not the only aspect of next year’s World Cup in Australia that got Bok fans’ collective goat up. Apart from potentially meeting either the All Blacks or the Wallabies in the quarterfinals in Sydney, the defending champions will have to do so following a 3,620km flight from Perth.

It is a journey Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has duly noted as it requires a near five-hour flight and a two-hour sacrifice in time zones.

Their likely opponents will play their round of 16 match in Brisbane, which in Aussie terms means a short east coast hop to Sydney for the quarters.

But the Boks by now are hard baked in walking the gravel road. They are unlikely to crumble like Lamingtons when the heat is on.

South Africa have won the men's Rugby World Cup for a record fourth time! 🇿🇦🏆

The Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in the final in Paris. #RWC2023 | #RWCFinalpic.twitter.com/TLcxYVi39C — Felix Tih (@felixtiih) October 28, 2023

Though vast travel was always going to be part of the package in Australia, the Boks must prepare for the long haul. In the 2003 World Cup they played pool matches in Perth, Sydney and Brisbane before bowing out to the All Blacks in Melbourne. They racked up a cumulative 5,420km to set up that quarterfinal against the Kiwis and next year they will have to travel 8,524km by air for the same privilege.

Next year they start their Aussie odyssey against not-so-familiar World Cup foes Italy in Adelaide.

The only time they’ve met on the game’s grandest stage was in 2019 in Japan when the Springboks brutalised the Azzurri 49-3 in Shizuoka.

The Boks head to Brisbane for their second pool match against Georgia, again opponents they only faced once at the World Cup. That meeting was, in fact, in Australia in the 2003 World Cup when the teams met in the-then Aussie Stadium in Sydney. That occasion marked John Smit’s first match as Springbok captain when the Boks ran out 46-19 winners.

Georgia, then playing in their maiden World Cup, were perhaps the tournament’s most intrepid sightseers. They left few tourist attractions untouched between Perth and Fremantle.

ON THIS DAY IN 2023



The Springboks returned home from France as back-to-back World Cup champions pic.twitter.com/gPSbVjUEVu — Scrumming Flyhalf (@scrumming_ten) October 31, 2024

The Boks then strap in for a 3,614km journey to Perth where they will meet Romania, a team they’ve met only in World Cup combat. They clashed in 1995 in Cape Town with Adriaan Richter in his sole appearance as Bok captain, and 2023 in Bordeaux with Bongi Mbonambi at the helm for the second time.

Though Romania gave the Boks a torrid time at Newlands in 1995, the most intimidating Carpathian tourist was media manager Vladimir Vlad who left reporters’ blood running cold upon initial handshake.

Despite treacherous conditions, the Boks’ 2023 win at Stade Atlantique proved a 76-0 breeze as Cobus Reinach, Makazole Mapimpi and Grant Williams shared eight tries between them. Were it not for a mid-match torrential downpour the eventual champions would potentially have recorded three figures at the World Cup for the first time.

Irrespective if they finish first or second in Pool B next year the Boks will play their round of 16 match on the banks of the Swan River in Perth Stadium. Should they win, they will then have to undertake a 3,290km trek across the Nullarbor to Sydney where they will be based for the remainder of the tournament.

They are likely to meet the Pool A winners in the quarters and it will probably be the All Blacks, who have not lost to group rivals the Wallabies since 2020.

In the semifinals France or Argentina will potentially lie in wait.

The #RWC2027 match schedule is locked in 📆



The Springboks face Italy in Adelaide, Georgia in Brisbane and Romania in Perth 🇿🇦



The tournament begins on Friday 1 October 📺 pic.twitter.com/ghwTDOK9tv — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) February 3, 2026

There is no doubt the Boks find themselves on the tougher side of the draw.

The Boks, of course, have largely reacted well when the world is seemingly on their shoulders.

In 1995, suspensions, and injury to Andre Joubert and near exit in the semis due to the competition’s rules were hurdles that were cleared.

Injuries, most notably to Jean de Villiers, and suspension were obstacles well negotiated in 2007, while losing the opening game in Yokohama to the All Blacks proved only to galvanise the Boks in 2019. Not even Typhoon Hagibis could blow South Africa off course.

The Boks didn’t allow a tough draw, a crippling injury list or hostile hosts to break their stride en route to the title in 2023.

They have the requisite experience and talent on and off the field to negotiate whatever the 2027 tournament throws their way.

They have proven they possess the alchemy to turn dust to gold and there is no reason they can’t apply that wizardry in Oz.