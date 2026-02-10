Rampant England are the real deal, says Bok coach Erasmus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is expecting a titanic tussle when his team faces England in a Nations Championship clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on July 4.

England — bristling with grunt, power and flair — are the real deal and will present South Africa with a major challenge in a Nations Championship clash in Johannesburg on July 4, says Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

Resurgent England have won 12 Tests on the trot, and their latest victims were a hapless Welsh side who they slaughtered 48-7 at Twickenham in their opening Six Nations clash on Saturday.

Erasmus knows England will be determined to lay down a marker against the world champions at Ellis Park before the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Though the Boks’ upcoming four-game series against New Zealand is grabbing headlines, Erasmus is looking no further than his team’s opening Test of the season against England.

“England are the real thing now,” Erasmus said. “Tom Curry is a tough player, and Maro Itoje will always disrupt your play — and Tommy Freeman, Fin Smith, and Marcus Smith are big threats at the back.

“I just think they’ve got a nice balance. There is grunt and power and flair. They’re impressive.

Cheslin Kolbe scores the #Springboks third try, receiving a precise cross-kick from Manie Libbok and crossing the line almost untouched #ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/YuJXUQnZSy — News Live SA (@newslivesa) November 16, 2024

“England reminds me a bit of club team Northampton. I remember Jake White going into their changing room after they beat the Bulls a few years ago and saying they were a team that was going to go on to big things, which they did, as they beat Leinster to make the Champions Cup final.

“There’s definitely something special happening with England. Their record speaks for itself. They are on a winning spree and that is impressive.

“They may lose a few games before they arrive in South Africa, as they have a Six Nations to play before playing us.

“I remember being part of a Bok team going for a record under Nick Mallett in 1998. We lost out on the record by losing at Twickenham in the last game of that year.”

An inventive England side could spring a surprise or two at Ellis Park, said Erasmus.

“They might find something different. They might go with four forwards and four backs, and then I might look at that and think, ‘That might work.’ We’re all stealing from each other and learning from each other. None of us has all the answers.”

Erasmus said it would be a huge challenge playing four Tests in four weeks against New Zealand in the Greatest Rivalry series.

“I haven’t thought that far ahead, but we will have a squad of about 35 players and we will have to use the players intelligently,” he said.

Ready for more famous moments from Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry this year?



Sign up before Thursday 29 January to get presale access to tickets: https://t.co/QgfIb3NQaD🏆#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #RGR26 pic.twitter.com/UHjbVD0XkQ — Springboks (@Springboks) January 26, 2026

“It is going to be a huge challenge, very tough playing four games in four weeks — but we did that on the last end-of-year tour, where each time we played teams that were desperate to beat us.

“Depending on our selection plans, we will also release players to play for the URC franchises in their games against the All Blacks to further widen experience.”

The Nations Championship Test series kicks off in Johannesburg against England and will be followed by encounters against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria (July 11) and Wales at Kings Park in Durban (July 18).

Sellout crowds will watch the three home Tests against the All Blacks at Ellis Park (63,000 capacity), Cape Town Stadium (55,000) and FNB Stadium (94,000).

Springbok Tests in SA in 2026

Nations Championship

July 4: vs England — Ellis Park, Johannesburg

July 11: vs Scotland — Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

July 18: vs Wales — Kings Park, Durban

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry

August 22: vs New Zealand (First Test) — Ellis Park, Johannesburg

August 29: vs New Zealand (Second Test) — DHL Stadium, Cape Town

September 5: vs New Zealand (Third Test) — FNB Stadium

The Herald