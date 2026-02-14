France to fire Bok warning in Wales

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

France head coach Fabien Galthie consoles Damian Penaud after the team's loss in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals against SA at Stade de France in Paris. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Fabien Galthie’s France are in Cardiff aiming to make another statement to the Springboks and, in particular head coach Rassie Erasmus.

The statement is that France can be as emphatic as the Boks were in Cardiff last November in demolishing Wales 73-0.

The Springboks’ win was the biggest home defeat yet for Wales, and it completed a dream season for the World Champions and No 1 team in the world.

New Zealand are currently ranked second to South Africa, and England are unbeaten in 12 Tests, but everything points to France being the biggest threat to the Springboks winning an unprecedented third successive World Cup title in Australia in 2027.

The Boks were magnificent in beating France 32-17 in Paris last November, despite playing 14 v 15 for 30 minutes of an absorbing Test. The Boks also eliminated hosts France from the 2023 World Cup in an extraordinary quarterfinal. The Boks won 29-28.

Destruction of Ireland

France were brilliant in their 36-14 destruction of Ireland in Paris in the opening round of the 2026 Six Nations, having led 29-0 before the 50th minute.

Wales were the contrast in being hopeless against England at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

Wales, who arrived at Twickenham with just two wins (both against Japan) in their previous 23 Tests, were reduced to 13 players within the first quarter and were 20 points down after 20 minutes.

England, who never got out of third gear, won 48-7, which was their second biggest Six Nations win against Wales, one behind last season’s 68-14 beating at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Wales, with 22 defeats from 24, have never been in as big a hole. They conceded 52 points against Argentina at home in November, 52 against the All Blacks, and 73 against the Springboks.

In their last three matches against France in the Six Nations, they have conceded 40-plus points each time, twice in Paris and once in Cardiff, with last season’s result 43-0 in Paris.

Appetite of the Boks

Galthie cautioned his players about not being at the races mentally and referenced the appetite of the Springboks to win well when expected to do so.

He said there was respect for Wales, for the passion of the Welsh supporters, and for the history of the occasion.

Incredibly, the two teams have met 105 times, drawn three, and won 51 each. Less than half a point separates them per match, with France 1662 points, at 15.8, edging Wales’ 1622, at 15.4.

Galthie’s only changes from the Irish performance are injury enforced, and he has opted to invest in youth over experience, just as he did for the tournament opener.

Midfielders Nicolas Depoortere, 23, Yoram Moefana, 25, and Kalvin Gourgues, 20, are unavailable, and instead of turning to 98-Test veteran and occasional captain Gael Fickou, he picked the Pau midfield combination of 20-year-old Fabien Brau-Boirie and 22-year-old Emilien Gailleton. They join Pau right-winger Theo Attissogbe, who is only 21 years old.

French sensation

Bordeaux’s left-wing French sensation Louis Bielle-Biarrey is only 22 years old and has scored 22 Test tries, including two against Ireland.

“The fact that they play together regularly [at Pau] and train together creates greater understanding, which, in those instinctive moments, whether in attack or defence, adds a special connection,” said Galthie.

Wales coach Steve Tandy, who has made four changes to the inept starting XV that failed against England, said: “We’ve got to be smarter.

“We are not South Africa; we are not one of the biggest teams in the world, so we’ve got to be smart, play rugby, and hold the ball. We’re not going to go straight through France.”