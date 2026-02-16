Amid Dayimani’s timely return, Dobson plots mid-season reset for Stormers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Stormers may be enjoying a rare breather during the Six Nations window, but behind the scenes the franchise has been anything but idle.

In a major boost for the Cape outfit, director of rugby John Dobson has confirmed the return of dynamic loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani from his stint in France, describing the signing as a fortunate coup at a crucial time in their campaign.

With the squad battling an injury crisis and form dipping after a strong start, Dayimani’s homecoming could not be better timed.

Dobson cut a relatively satisfied figure when assessing the Stormers’ season to date.

“I am happy with how the season has gone so far. If you said at the start of the season we would be where we are now, I am happy,” he said.

The Stormers began the campaign in impressive fashion, stringing together an unbeaten run built on discipline, set-piece dominance and composure.

However, momentum stalled with a heavy defeat to the Harlequins, before back-to-back losses to the Sharks at home and in Durban exposed deeper concerns.

“The two games against the Sharks were tough. We had set-piece dominance the whole season until that point. We probably weren’t prepared to find solutions to that, and it is a bit frustrating,” Dobson admitted.

“The biggest frustrations were just the patterns of the same issues in both the Sharks games.”

Perhaps most alarming was the sudden drop in discipline. Before the Sharks clashes, the Stormers were statistically the most disciplined side in the United Rugby Championship, averaging just eight penalties conceded per game.

“When we got to the local derbies, we got blown out of the water,” Dobson said. “We gave away 19 penalties in Durban.”

For a team built on structure and control, that regression proved costly.

Compounding matters has been a mounting injury list that has forced constant reshuffling. Key senior players in the forwards and backs have been unavailable for extended periods.

“We got cleaned out in the backs from the start,” Dobson said. “If you take Dan du Plessis, Ruhan Nel, Seabelo Senatla, and Suleiman Hartzenberg, who were not available, then in the pack Salman [Moerat] went, Ruben [van Heerden] went, and Ruan Ackermann went.

Big things coming from Jurie Matthee who is staying true to the blue and white with an extension until 2029.

“It was across the board, and it’s not an excuse.”

The absence of experienced leaders has left a noticeable void, particularly in high-pressure derby encounters. Dobson conceded that adaptation has not always been swift enough.

“I think we weren’t prepared to adapt without them.”

Despite the setbacks, the Stormers have managed to grind out important wins, particularly away from home. But the strain on a reduced squad has been evident, especially in the loose forward department.

Against that backdrop, the confirmation of Dayimani’s return from two seasons spent at French Top 14 side Racing 92 on a short-term deal until the end of the season offers quality and depth.

“You won’t get a player of his quality out of his contract,” Dobson said. “We got really lucky he was available to leave Paris. You can never get those players out of contract; it’s impossible.”

Dayimani’s athleticism, breakdown presence and attacking flair will notably bolster the Stormers’ loose forward stocks, particularly with Siya Kolisi also set to rejoin the franchise in July. The combination promises renewed balance and competition in the back row.

Dobson highlighted the workload carried by his remaining loose forwards in recent months. “‘BJ’ [Ben-Jason Dixon] can move into lock. Evan [Roos], Paul [de Villiers] and BJ have been overplayed.”

The return of Dayimani should ease that burden and restore the physical edge that characterised the Stormers at their best.

Whether it is a good idea to have your game-driver, magic-maker and leader at the same time at that age is probably worth a debate. He is going to be a great Stormers captain; I have got no doubt. — John Dobson on Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

One of Dobson’s boldest calls this season was appointing young playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as captain amid the leadership vacuum created by injuries to the likes of Steven Kitshoff, Deon Fourie, Salman Moerat, Dan du Plessis and Ruhan Nel.

The decision raised eyebrows, particularly given Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s dual responsibility as chief playmaker and on-field leader at just 22.

“He is going to be a brilliant captain,” Dobson insisted. “The idea was for him to drive the game more, but he is also the captain now.

“Whether it is a good idea to have your game-driver, magic-maker and leader at the same time at that age is probably worth a debate. He is going to be a great Stormers captain; I have got no doubt.

“His rugby brain is insane. I have no doubt he will be a good captain — a Springbok captain, possibly.”

With a much-needed break allowing bodies to recover and reinforcements on the way, the Stormers have an opportunity to reset for the business end of the season. The return of Dayimani signals intent, while Dobson’s candid reflections suggest lessons have been learnt.

If discipline is restored and leaders return to full fitness, the Cape side could yet re-emerge as genuine contenders.

For now, though, the message from “Dobbo” is clear: reinforcements are coming, and the Stormers are far from done.

