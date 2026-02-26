Nations Championship rugby’s ‘biggest step forward’ since professionalism — Alexander

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The official launch of the Nations Championship was the “biggest step forward” for the sport since the advent of professionalism 30 years ago, South African Rugby Union president Mark Alexander said on Wednesday.

The venues for the 42 matches in the 12-nation series – which culminates with a showdown between the best of the south against the best of the north at the Twickenham in London in November – were confirmed this week, underlining a groundbreaking collaboration between the hemispheres.

The four Sanzaar countries (South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina) plus invitees Fiji and Japan will take on the north’s Six Nations (France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales, and England) in a series of cross-hemisphere matches in July and November for the biennial Nations Championship crown.

“The Nations Championship is more than a tournament, it is a statement of unity and ambition,” Alexander said.

“It reflects our collective belief that rugby’s future must be shaped through partnership, not fragmentation. This is the biggest step forward for the international game since the advent of professionalism.”

The Championship kicks off on July 4 with the first of six matches per round on three successive weekends hosted by the southern hemisphere teams. In November the southern teams head north, by the end of which they will have played all six of the teams from the other hemisphere.

Log points will be awarded for every match in separate northern and southern tables.

The fourth and final weekend in November climaxes with six play-off matches over three days based on log points with the finale on Sunday of South 1 versus North 1.

The new chapter in rugby’s history brings together the world’s leading rugby nations in a structured, integrated competition to enhance the importance of every fixture, Alexander said.

It is designed to deliver a world‑class experience for fans, offering meaningful fixtures, consistent competition windows and a platform that showcases the very best of international rugby. — Mark Alexander

“It will deepen rivalries and create new opportunities for emerging teams. It is a bold, future‑focused initiative built on collaboration, innovation and a shared commitment to the long‑term sustainability of the global game.

“It is designed to deliver a world‑class experience for fans, offering meaningful fixtures, consistent competition windows and a platform that showcases the very best of international rugby. It also reinforces the sport’s core values of respect, resilience and global connection.”

Alexander said the Nations Championship was designed to deliver a world‑class experience for fans, offering meaningful fixtures, consistent competition windows and a platform that showcases the very best of international rugby.

Unions had reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the tournament drives growth, inspires the next generation and strengthens rugby’s position on the world stage.

“A new chapter for the global game has begun,” he said.

The Springboks’ opening game of the championship, announced in their bumper 2026 programme this week, is against England at Ellis Park on June 4.

SA Rugby