Bulls smash Sharks as Lions clinch SA Shield in north’s URC Super Saturday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Leolin Zas of Stormers tackled by Quan Horn of Lions during the United Rugby Championship 2025/26 match at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on 28 February 2026.

The Lions defeated the Stormers at Ellis Park in the early game to claim this season’s Vodacom United Rugby Championship SA Shield. A few hours later, the Bulls made it a super Saturday for the north by smashing the Sharks at Loftus in Pretoria.

A Sharks victory would have been enough to win the SA Shield, but as was the case a week ago in their defeat to the Lions at Ellis Park, the visitors never threatened to win the match.

The Bulls won 41-12, scoring seven tries to two.

The Bulls, secure with the four-try bonus-point score in the 35th minute, led 22-0 at halftime. It could have been more had Handre Pollard’s goalkicking been consistent with his career strike rate of 80 percent.

Pollard only kicked one conversion in the first half, but it was quickly apparent that his goalkicking would not be needed to fashion a victory.

The Bulls, transformed in playing style, discipline, conviction, attacking shape and defensive mongrel from the side that lost seven successive matches in all competitions earlier in the season, made it four wins on the bounce in the URC, with three of them being away from home.

The Sharks, buoyant after back-to-back wins against the Stormers, slumped to a second successive defeat and now find themselves on the wrong end of the league in the chase for a top eight play-off.

The Bulls’ set piece has improved immeasurably, but the discipline and accuracy on the ball are the most significant changes to a team that was a try-scoring charity to the opposition two months ago.

The Bulls, with just 33 percent territory in the first 20 minutes, never looked troubled defensively and never got frantic because of their lack of field position.

Instead, their approach was characterised by patience and precision, with Springboks utility back Canan Moodie providing the magical moment to open the scoring.

Moodie, who made his Springboks debut on the right wing in 2022 as a 19-year-old, started at outside centre against the Sharks, and looked as powerful on the ball and as strong in the carry.

Inside of Moodie, veteran midfielder Harold Vorster proved a menace to the Sharks.

Vorster set up Moodie for his try and produced a wonderful break to put scrumhalf Ambrose Papier away for the try-scoring bonus-point try. It was Papier’s second try of the first half. He also scored the final try.

Right winger Sebastian de Klerk added a beauty of his own before the break. Springbok loose-forwards Elrigh Louw and Nizaam Carr and lock Ruan Nortje, were the pick of a hard-working unit.

At Ellis Park, Van den Berg’s kicking game was unrivalled in the first half, during which the Lions applied the most basic principles: catch, pass and kick when relevant. The Stormers, starved of ball, self-destructed in their own half when they did have possession.

The Lions won 24-10 after leading 14-0 at halftime.

The visitors were reckless in their decision-making, limp in their intensity and beaten in the aerial battle.

The Lions, courageous in defence, lost two players to cards for head contact collisions (one a red and one yellow). Despite being 13 against 15, they denied the Stormers any points in the final half an hour.

The Lions were more intelligent in their game management, executing the simple plays particularly well. The Stormers forsook simplicity for the outrageous, invariably fluffing their execution.

The Lions, disciplined in their attacking areas, won the tactical kicking battle, whether with bounce kicks, long kicks or high kicks.

The Stormers, by contrast, were a mess on attack and indecisive with ball carries.