Springboks to experiment less in 2026 as finetuning for World Cup begins

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to do less experimenting with the national squad in 2026. File photo

By Nick Said

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has suggested there will be less experimentation for his team in 2026 as they aim for a hat-trick of Rugby World Cup titles.

He also expressed little surprise at England’s recent struggles in the Six Nations.

South Africa face England in their opening Test of the year in the new Nations Championship at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on July 4.

Steve Borthwick’s England built a head of steam last year with 12 wins in a row but have struggled this campaign and, after back-to-back losses to Scotland (31-20) and Ireland (42-21), are fourth in the Six Nations after three rounds.

Erasmus said there was perhaps too much hype around England and there was context to their previous good run given the teams they faced.

“It’s like a guy who runs through opposition. You think, ‘Oh, that guy is fast’,” he said.

“But who did he beat? Who was he running past, was it a prop? Was it a youngster who just started playing rugby? Can the guy tackle?

“You must do the same when teams are building up good records. Not to discredit anyone but look at the teams they [England] have beaten.

“We love New Zealand and we know how tough they are, but maybe they were not in a phase they wanted to be. What other big teams have they [England] beaten? They beat Argentina away and New Zealand.”

Erasmus believes the Boks are in a good space ahead of the season, having used more than 50 players last year, which clarified the thinking of the coaches around their World Cup selection.

We want squad depth and to have five or six guys per position that we can call on. — Rassie Erasmus

“We averaged nine changes per Test [in the match-day 23] last year and by doing that we are not under pressure to do it again this year.

“We have learnt some lessons and we’ve trialed some guys, and we know who can do it and who can’t.

“We want squad depth and to have five or six guys per position that we can call on.”

South Africa have 13 Tests in 2026 and one non-cap international against the Barbarians in another busy year, including the introduction of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand.

That will include three Tests in South Africa and a final match in Baltimore in the US.

The Springbok squad will be together for 135 days in 2026.