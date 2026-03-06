Erasmus happy with what was achieved at first Bok alignment camp

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is feeling positive after the first Bok alignment camp of the year.

“It’s the first time we’ve been in person together. As coaches and management, we’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes,” said Erasmus, who was named Coach of the Year and honoured for reaching 50 Test caps as Bok head coach at the conclusion of the three-day camp.

“It was nice to see everyone face-to-face and explain the operational aspects for the year, and the coaching areas, which is probably the most important.

“Most of the coaches and management are feeling comfortable that we got across what we think the players should know at this stage.

“That means they can start working on some of the things we’re expecting from them when they get to the next alignment camp.”

Erasmus was also pleased with the energy and enthusiasm displayed by the uncapped players who were invited to their first Bok alignment camp.

“There were 11 uncapped players, and though not all of them will get a chance to play this year that’s beside the point,” said Erasmus.

“The key was to get to know their personalities and for them to start feeling comfortable in the environment, and we are very excited about what they can deliver.

“We all think they have the potential to play for the Springboks one day, and this is only the first step for them to start understanding our systems, and obviously for the older players to see the young guys coming through to keep everybody at peak performance, so nothing can be taken for granted.”

The Bok coaches will also hold a virtual alignment camp with 21 overseas-based players. The second alignment camp will be hosted in Cape Town in May and will be followed by the first official training camp of the year in Johannesburg in June.

The Springboks have a bumper 2026 season lined up, which includes 13 Test matches and an international against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on June 20 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

I think some of them are very nervous, but overall, the excitement is great, and we can’t wait for the season to start. — Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus

“There are a lot of important Vodacom United Rugby Championship games to play, but after sitting in the room together, we can’t wait for the season to start,” said the double Rugby World Cup-winning coach.

“It was fantastic to see the excitement in general, and players like Frans (Malherbe), who we spoke to for the first time in a while, and guys like Kai Pratt, Markus Muller, and the other young guys, and to witness their excitement levels first-hand.

“I think some of them are very nervous, but overall the excitement is great, and we can’t wait for the season to start.”

TimesLIVE