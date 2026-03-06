Marx, Roos claim top honours at SA Rugby awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some of the players who were recognised at the SA Rugby Awards at Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx capped off fantastic 2025 season by adding the prestigious SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year Award, while Nadine Roos did the double by being named Women’s Player of the Year at the SA Rugby Awards on Thursday.

For Marx, this is in addition to the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year accolade he received late last year, while Roos has won the award for the second successive year.

Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks were also honoured for a brilliant 2025 season by taking the awards for Coach and Team of the year after successfully defending the Rugby Championship title while winning 11 of their 13 Tests.

Marx, who was voted the top men’s player in South Africa in 2017, beat competition from Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ox Nche and Jasper Wiese.

Ethan Hooker walked away with the award for SA Rugby Men’s Young Player of the Year.

Roos was voted the outstanding Female Player in South Africa in a season where the Springbok Women reached the Rugby World Cup playoffs for the first time. The other finalists were Byrhandré Dolf, Aseza Hele, Libbie Janse van Rensburg and Babalwa Latsha.

Roos also walked away with Springbok Women’s Sevens Player of the Year, while Byrhandré Dolf, who is also a dual international, was named as the first winner of the SA Rugby Young Women’s Player of the Year award.

Shilton van Wyk (Springbok Sevens Men’s Player of the Year) and Haashim Pead (Junior Springbok Player of the Year) were also honoured for their brilliant performances in green and gold in 2025.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated the winners for their outstanding contributions to what was arguably the finest year in the history of South African rugby.

“Malcolm led the charge for the Springboks and richly deserves this accolade alongside his World Rugby Player of the Year Award. Nadine was the spark that ignited the finest season we have ever witnessed from our Springbok Women,” said Alexander.

“The year 2025 will remain etched in our memories for decades to come, thanks to Rassie, Siya and the Springboks. Yet it was not only the senior team that shone — every one of our national sides delivered and we are immensely proud of all the winners.

These achievements made 2025 not only a golden year, but the best year in the history of SA Rugby. Our rugby is thriving at franchise, provincial and club level, which bodes well for the season ahead — Mark Alexander, SA Rugby president

“Beyond the Bok Women raising the bar to unprecedented heights, the Junior Boks captured the U20 World Championship for the first time since 2012 and the Blitzboks triumphed in the HSBC SVNS World Championship.

“Together these achievements made 2025 not only a golden year, but the best year in the history of SA Rugby. Our rugby is thriving at franchise, provincial and club level, which bodes well for the season ahead.

“Congratulations to all the winners and to every team, coach and player across South Africa and the best of luck for the new season – may we continue to spread hope and happiness.”

Faye Mfikwe, chief marketing officer of FNB, SA Rugby’s principal sponsor and presenting partner for the awards, said: “We are honoured to celebrate the remarkable sportsmen and women recognised at this year’s SA Rugby Awards, whose achievements continue to inspire pride across our nation.

“Their dedication and excellence reflect the very best of South African rugby, and we are proud to stand alongside SA Rugby as a long‑term partner in advancing the sport from grassroots to greatness."

On the domestic front, Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the DHL Stormers (SA Vodacom URC Player of the Season), Donavan Don of the Sanlam Boland Kavaliers (Carling Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year), Andrew Kota of the Griffons (Carling Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year) and Patience Mokone of the Isuzu Bulls Daisies (Provincial Women’s Player of the Year) walked away with awards.

Aimee Barrett-Theron capped a great season, during which she took charge of the Women’s Rugby World Cup opening game and one of the semifinals, by winning the OUTsurance Referee of the Year Award for the fourth time.

The Springboks’ record 43-10 victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand last year was voted as the FNB Fans’ Moment of the Year, while SA Wheelchair Rugby was named as the Associate Member of the Year.

Erasmus and Kolisi, as well as the recently retired Springbok Women’s captain Nolusindiso Booi, were among a group who received special recognition awards at the awards.

Kolisi, who was also honoured for his 100th Test cap on the November tour, received the Spirit of ’95 Award for his “exceptional contribution in uplifting the game and the nation, through the example of inclusivity and ubuntu, demonstrating iconic and inspirational leadership to the sport and the country, in the footsteps of the example set by Nelson Mandela in 1995”.

The Springbok Legacy Award, recognising the “extraordinary contribution made by an individual to promote and enhance the standing of Springbok rugby as a force on the field and a power off it by promoting excellence and inclusion to inspire social cohesion, and provide a legacy for the game such that it will resonate throughout the history of South Africa”, was awarded to Erasmus.

Gavin [Varejes] has financially supported individual athletes in ways that may never be known and when rugby has made the call, he has usually had an answer. Quite simply he has been the single biggest benefactor to rugby in South Africa for decades — Mark Alexander

Erasmus also reached 50 Tests as coach of the Boks last year, only the second person to achieve this milestone.

Booi, who retired after the 2025 season, was honoured for reaching 50 Test caps, the first Springbok Women’s player to achieve the feat.

Members of the Springbok management in team manager Charles Wessels (200 Tests), assistant coach Mzwandile Stick (100 Tests) and technical analyst Lindsay Weyer (100 Tests) were also honoured for their achievements.

The President’s Award was presented to Gavin Varejes for his contribution to the sport over three decades in many different guises.

“Gavin has financially supported individual athletes in ways that may never be known and when rugby has made the call, he has usually had an answer,” said Alexander. “Quite simply he has been the single biggest benefactor to rugby in South Africa for decades, which is why we are delighted to present this token of our undying appreciation to him.”

Full List of SA Rugby Awards 2025 winners

SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year: Malcolm Marx

Malcolm Marx SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year: Nadine Roos

Nadine Roos SA Rugby Young Men’s Player of the Year: Ethan Hooker

Ethan Hooker SA Rugby Young Women’s Player of the Year: Byrhandré Dolf

Byrhandré Dolf Springbok Men’s Sevens Player of the Year: Shilton van Wyk

Shilton van Wyk Springbok Women’s Sevens Player of the Year: Nadine Roos

Nadine Roos Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Haashim Pead

Haashim Pead Team of the Year: Springboks

Springboks Coach of the Year: Rassie Erasmus (Springboks)

Rassie Erasmus (Springboks) FNB Fans’ Moment of the Year: The Springboks’ record victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand

The Springboks’ record victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand Carling Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Donavan Don (Sanlam Boland Kavaliers)

Donavan Don (Sanlam Boland Kavaliers) Carling Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Andrew Kota (NovaVit Griffons)

Andrew Kota (NovaVit Griffons) Provincial Women’s Player of the Year: Patience Mokone (Isuzu Bulls Daisies)

Patience Mokone (Isuzu Bulls Daisies) SA Vodacom URC Player of the Season: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers) OUTsurance Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron

Aimee Barrett-Theron President’s Award: Gavin Varejes

Gavin Varejes Spirit of ’95 Award: Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi Springbok Legacy Award: Rassie Erasmus

Rassie Erasmus SA Rugby Associate Member of the Year: SA Wheelchair Rugby

TimesLIVE