Coach Snyman hails clinical effort by victorious Blitzboks

Springbok Sevens coach Philip Snyman applauded his squad after a clinical performance in the final of the HSBC SVNS Vancouver as the Blitzboks grabbed their third title in five tournaments in the 2026 season.

South Africa had to work hard to beat Australia in their semifinal on Sunday, but a first-half blitzkrieg by the Blitzboks set them on track for a 38-12 victory over Spain, the final being played in the early hours of Monday morning SA time.

The Blitzboks and Fiji — who lost to Spain in the other semifinal — are both on 86 log points with one tournament left in the regular season, in New York, next weekend.

The Fijians top the log with a +201 points differential to the Blitzboks’ +199. They are the only two teams that can claim the overall series in the US.

The Blitzboks get the better of the Aussies in the Men's Cup Semi-Final ✅🏉



They will play Spain in the #HSBCSVNSVAN final at 02:34 (CAT) 🏆#SSRugby | #HSBCSVNS pic.twitter.com/fiYY9UHUHP — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) March 8, 2026

“We really improved game by game and in the final the guys were very clinical and delivered one of the best performances I have seen by the Springbok Sevens in a long time,” Snyman said.

“Our search for consistency is important in our vision to become the best sevens system in the world, and that starts at home. We aim to bring consistency into our training sessions too, because that will flow over to tournaments, and I am happy to see that happened here in Vancouver.

“We are not perfect yet, but that is OK. I told the players they should not be scared to make mistakes, as long as they are aggressive mistakes. This weekend, I cannot fault the effort or performance the players put on the field.”

The Blitzboks coach said back-to-back tournament victories, after his side won the last leg in Perth last month, was another bonus.

It was a huge two days for us, but we will start all over again for the next one. — Philip Snyman

“We laid out some aims at the start of the season. We wanted to play in every semifinal and then improve on that by consistently making finals and winning them.

“Going back-to-back this weekend, with six changes to the squad that won in Perth, shows we are getting there. The depth in the squad is very pleasing.

“The players will enjoy this win, but the job is not done as we are tied with Fiji on 86 points, and with the final tournament of the series this coming weekend in New York, we have it all to do.”

Snyman said South Africa’s ability on defence to create more turnovers proved vital in Vancouver, and they will try even harder to get that success rate up more.

“Now it is a matter of recovery, getting back to zero again and start focusing on next weekend. It was a huge two days for us, but we will start all over again for the next one.”