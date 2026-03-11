SA derby showdown against Stormers will bring out best in Bulls, says Coetzee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee is expecting a fierce derby battle when his team face the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Playing against arch-rivals the Stormers in a bitter north versus south South African derby grudge showdown will bring out the best in the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, says captain Marcell Coetzee.

There is no love lost between these proud teams and a classic United Rugby Championship (URC) battle for domestic bragging rights is on the cards (kickoff 2pm).

The Bulls are also gunning to make it a special occasion for Springbok loose forward Marco van Staden, who will run out for his 100th first-class match for the Pretoria team if he is selected.

Experienced Van Staden played his first game for the Bulls in 2018, before returning to Loftus after a spell at Leicester Tigers in England.

“When I think of Marco, the first word that comes to mind is warrior,” Coetzee said. “He is fearless and he gives his heart and soul for this union every single day. He’s a humble guy who always puts the team first.

“There’s an immense traditional and cultural history between these sides, if you look at the legends from both teams that have gone on to represent the Springboks through the years.

“When both teams do well, it’s always an indication that Bok rugby is in a good place. With the respect we have for each other, it’s going to be massive. The match will bring the best out of us against them and vice versa. And on the day one has to stay composed, handle the emotions, be clinical and soak in the atmosphere.

“It’s Marco’s 100th and hopefully we can make it special for him.”

Coetzee said his team were expecting a fierce onslaught from a Stormers side hurting after three consecutive defeats.

“If you look at history, the Stormers actually have a very good record here at Loftus. There were a couple of games where they had our number and they’ll be confident.

“But in saying that, it’s a big clash and the guys are excited for it. They have dangers all over the park with many X-factor players who can provide momentum, and they rely heavily on their set pieces.

“All in all, we are preparing the best we can for this weekend.

It’s a big privilege to play 100 games for the Bulls. Looking back at where it started and the route I took, I wouldn’t have done it any other way — Marco van Staden

“Paul de Villiers is enjoying a great season and has been good since he started playing for the Stormers. He’s doing really well and was in the Springbok alignment camp as well. I’m very happy for him. He’s playing really well consistently, which is good for him.”

Van Staden said playing 100 games for the Bulls would mean a lot to him.

“It’s a big privilege to play 100 games for the Bulls,” he said. “Looking back at where it started and the route I took, I wouldn’t have done it any other way.

“I’ve learnt a lot along the way and I’ve met great people — teammates, coaches and staff — who all played a role.

“Every game is special for me. I know how short a career can be, so I try to treat every game like it could be my last and give everything I have. To put on the Bulls jersey is always special.”

The Herald