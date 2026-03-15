Blitzboks, Fiji neck and neck for Sevens title as both make semis in New York

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HARRISON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MARCH 14: The Blitzboks' Tristan Leyds of South Africa during the match between South Africa and France on day 1 of the HSBC SVNS Series New York at Sports Illustrated Stadium on March 14, 2026 in Harrison, US.

The Springbok Sevens and their Fijian counterparts have it all to play for on day two of the HSBC SVNS New York on Sunday, with the team finishing top to be crowned series winner.

The Blitzboks finished second in Pool A on Saturday, with victories over New Zealand 22-7 and France 12-5 before going down 19-12 to Australia.

Fiji, level with the South Africans at the top of the log, lost their opener against Argentina (31-12) before wins over Great Britain 24-19 and Spain 43-12 to finish second in their pool.

The Blitzboks play Argentina at 6.50pm SA time in the second semifinal on Sunday, with Fiji and Australia clashing at 6.28pm.

Legend of the game 🇿🇦



Congratulations to Selvyn Davids on bringing up the century 💯#HSBCSVNS #HSBCSVNSNY pic.twitter.com/vnQggRYhDl — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) March 14, 2026

Against New Zealand, the Blitzboks were in control of possession and held sway at the breakdown, which helped them control the match.

They kept out the Kiwis, who could not quite find a way around the South African defence for most of the match and counter-punched when the opportunity arose.

Selvyn Davids scored the opening try and Sebastiaan Jobb did a double on either side of the break, but the most popular five-pointer belonged to Grant de Jager, who dotted down for his first Sevens Series try in the second half. New Zealand scored late, but that had no affect on the result.

Captain, leader, legend 🫡



Congratulations to Impi Visser on hitting the big 50 🔥#HSBCSVNS #HSBCSVNSNY pic.twitter.com/N2vHh5kY40 — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) March 14, 2026

The match against France was tight and the margins even tighter. France scored first, but Tristan Leyds dotted down after some silky skills, with Ronald Brown scoring and converting for the match winner in the second half.

Leyds and Dewald Human suffered injuries, which prevented them from taking the field against Australia in the final pool match, which affected the rythym of the Blitzboks’ attack.

Davids scored his 100th try in the series to put the Blitzboks up, but two tries by the Aussies had them in the lead at the break.

Davids then made it 101, but a late try by Australia secured the win.

Scorers

South Africa 22 (12) - Tries: Selvyn Davids, Sebastiaan Jobb (2), Grant de Jager. Conversion: Dewald Human.

New Zealand 7 (0) - Try: Brady Rush. Conversion: Sam Clarke.

South Africa 12 (5) - Tries: Tristan Leyds, Ronald Brown. Conversion: Brown.

France 5 (5) - Try: Celian Pouzelgues.

South Africa 12 (7) - Tries: Selvyn Davids (2). Conversion: Davids.

Australia 19 (12) - Tries: James Turner, Ben Dalton, Jayden Blake. Conversions: Dietrich Roache, Maurice Longbottom.

SA Rugby media