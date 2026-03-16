Blitzboks dig deep to beat Fiji in New York final, crowned Sevens champions

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The Blitzboks celebrate with the trophy after winning the final against Fiji on day 2 of the HSBC SVNS Series New York at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, US on Sunday. The victory in the US also saw the South Africans crowned series champions.

The Springbok Sevens outlasted a charging Fiji in the final of the HSBC SVNS New York on Sunday, with their 10-7 victory not only bagging them a fourth tournament title in the season, but also the crown as 2026 series champions.

The Blitzboks and Fiji entered the final level on log points. Tries on each side of the break handed the South Africans a 10-0 lead, setting them up for the series title.

Though the South Sea Islanders pulled one back later in the half, excellent defence in their own half from the South Africans held sway in the end.

It was drama until the very end though as Fiji attacked in the final 30 seconds, but a knock-on with the tryline begging handed possession back to the Blitzboks. From the resulting scrum, Fiji conceded a penalty and much to the relief of all in green and gold, the ball was kicked into touch.

South Africa are the champions in New York and SVNS Series winners in 2026 🎇👏#SSRugby | #HSBCSVNSNY pic.twitter.com/0pbONiotnh — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) March 15, 2026

The opening try of the final came from a defensive turnover. Impi Visser ripped a ball from a tackle and some crisp passing later, Gino Cupido raced in after two minutes in what was the only score of the first half.

The second half was as tight as the first with razor-thin margins determining the outcome. Tristan Leyds scored two minutes after the break after Fiji lost the ball in a tackle close to their line and suddenly the Blitzboks were two scores clear with five minutes to play.

But the Fijians are not known as comeback kings for no reason and when Terio Veilawa scored and converted shortly after, it was a one score game. That score never came, though, mainly through gutsy South African defence, forcing their opponents into errors, while sound game management also kept Fiji at bay.

The Blitzboks, who also won in Cape Town, Perth and Vancouver, proved they are the best sevens team in the HSBC SVNS Series.

Earlier on Sunday, South Africa booked their ticket to the final with a hard-fought semifinal victory over Argentina, scoring two first half tries and then defending like Trojans to win 14-5.

✅ Cape Town

✅ Perth

✅ Vancouver

✅ New York



The Blitzboks win their fourth tournament to claim the World SVNS Series title after beating Fiji in the final 🇿🇦🏆#SSRugby | #HSBCSVNSNY pic.twitter.com/Q4wZNNXf6W — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) March 15, 2026

Sebastiaan Jobb opened the scoring in the second minute after turning defence into attack in the blink of an eye. Argentina attacked hard, but there was no way through the South African defence, forcing them into a stray pass.

The turnover involved Visser and Leyds and once Jobb got the ball, there was only one outcome. Leyds converted and it was 7-0 to the Blitzboks.

A 70m run by Selvyn Davids secured the next try and a 14-0 lead at the break.

Argentina scored the opening try of the second half when Marcos Moneta finished off in the corner two minutes after the restart to make it 14-5.

The next five minutes was a frantic rush of penalties, turn-overs and a call back when the Springbok Sevens scored, but the try was cancelled.

Scorers

Semifinal

South Africa 14 (14) – Tries: Sebastiaan Jobb, Selvyn Davids. Conversions: Tristan Leyds (2).

Argentina 5 (0) – Try: Marcus Moneta.

Final

South Africa 10 (5) – Tries: Gino Cupido, Tristan Leyds.

Fiji 7 (0) – Try: Terio Veilawa. Conversion: Veilawa.

SA Rugby media