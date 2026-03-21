Milestone magic as Van den Berg and Mapimpi lead SA sides to big wins in URC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Makazole Mapimpi of Sharks (100th cap) during the United Rugby Championship 2025/26 game against Munster at Kings Park in Durban, South Africa on 21 March 2026.

Morne van den Berg’s 100th match for the Lions ended in triumph with a thumping 54-17 win against Scotland’s Edinburgh.

Another Centurion, Sharks winger Makazole Mapimpi celebrated his milestone with a 45-0 win against Ireland’s Munster in Durban.

It was a Super Saturday for South Africa’s new club Centurions. On Friday evening, Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier, nearing 150 club appearances, was exceptional as the Bulls crushed Welsh club Cardiff 40-7.

Bulls and Springboks loose-forward Cameron Hanekom, on his return after a nine-month injury lay-off, produced a quality 24-minute cameo.

The Lions and Bulls remain seventh and eighth respectively in the play-offs Race to Eight, but both play 60 percent of their remaining five league matches at home.

Despite the comprehensive win, the Sharks remain 11th, but they did coastal rivals the Stormers a massive favour by toppling Munster, who started the weekend just two league points behind the second-placed Stormers.

The Cape-based side plays Wales’ Dragons on Sunday at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

*Van den Berg scored one of the eight Lions tries and the 20th of his club career, but the individual accolades were secondary to the five league points, with Van den Berg among the most influential players in the squad.

Ruan Venter, a positional switch from No.7 blindside flank to No.4 lock, proved irresistible in his new role and won the Player of the Match award.

Venter, who made his Test debut against Portugal in 2024, was among the 49 players who attended the Springboks’ first alignment camp in Cape Town in the first week of March.

Against Edinburgh, Venter was the most industrious Lions forward with ball carries and tackles.

The Lions lineout functioned at 100 percent, as opposed to the visitors’ 67 percent. The home team’s tackle efficiency of 88 percent was decisive when compared to Edinburgh’s 72 percent.

Edinburgh enjoyed more passes, more territory and more time on the ball, but they offered little solution to the Lions scintillating attacks from transitions, with right wing Angelo Davids getting a two-try reward, fullback Quan Horn a menace on attack and midfielders Bronson Mills and Henco van Wyk strong defensively and in their respective carries, which combined for a match total of 12.

Lions flyhalf Chris Smith, formerly of the Pumas and Bulls, kicked seven successive conversions to be the first points scorer past 100 in this season’s URC.

The Lions, who led 35-0 at half-time, scored their first try in the fifth minute and their final five-pointer in the 78th minute.

*In Durban, Sharks and Springboks scrumhalf Grant Williams was the Player of the Match in the home team’s try-scoring bonus point win against Munster.

The Sharks led 12-0 at halftime with two tries and scored their fourth in the 56th minute. As if scripted beforehand, Mapimpi scored the Sharks’ sixth try in the final minute. Then, from the last restart, he collected the kick-off and ran 70 metres to score again.

It was a sensational finish to the match, and a fitting tribute to the 35-year-old Sharks and Springboks flyer.

Williams and captain Andre Esterhuizen were the standout backs, while the Sharks scrum monstered the visitors.

Springboks captain and flanker Siya Kolisi was a late withdrawal and Springboks utility back Ethan Hooker missed the match because of his father Craig Hooker’s passing earlier in the week.

Esterhuizen, rugby’s ultimate hybrid player, has added line-kicking to his arsenal and his captaincy has transformed the Sharks in attitude and on-field discipline.

These Sharks are very different to the rubble that paraded as the Sharks earlier in the season. While this was just their fifth league win in 13 starts, three of the wins have come in the past four matches.