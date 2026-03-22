Stormers second on URC log after beating Dragons

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Ben-Jason Dixon of the Stormers is tackled during the United Rugby Championship 2025/26 against the Dragons RFC at Cape Town Stadium in South Africa on 22 March 2025.

The Stormers moved up into second place on the United Rugby Championship log when they beat the Dragons 29-21 in Cape Town on Sunday.

Playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu gave the Stormers an ideal start when he crossed for two tries within the opening 15 minutes to hand his team a 14-0 lead.

The Dragons took the fight to the Stormers and hit back with a try from Angus O’Brien, which left the home team with a 14-7 halftime lead.

Further tries by Ewan Roos and Wandisile Simelane ensured they kept the visitors at bay in the second half.

Scorers:

Stormers 29: Tries: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), Ewan Roos, Wandisile Simelane. Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (3). Penalty: Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Dragons 21: Tries: Seb Davies, Thomas Young, Rio Dyer. Conversions: Angus O’Brien (3).