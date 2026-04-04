Stormers heartbreak as Toulon edge dramatic last-16 clash in France

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Jurie Matthee and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the Stormers during the United Rugby Championship 2025/26 against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium in South Africa on 28 March 2025.

Talk about the narrow margins of professional sports as Toulon prevailed 28-27 over the Stormers during their Champions Cup last 16 clash at the Stade Mayol in France on Saturday afternoon.

With about four minutes remaining on the clock, Toulon had the advantage and were on their way to the quarter final stage of the Champions Cup but a late and converted try by Imad Khan turned this topsy-turvy match on its head.

The home side enjoyed an eight-point lead during the closing stages before Khan broke their defence to make it a one-point game with about two minutes on the clock.

More drama followed as the Stormers crossed the line after the hooter but referee Christophe Ridley controversially judged there was no clear evidence of a grounding in the move.

After consultation with the television match official (TMO), Ridley stayed with his on-field decision but it could have gone either way because television replays were not fully conclusive.

It proved to be the last action of this exciting last 16 clash that broke the hearts of the Stormers and was played in front of a passionate crowd.

When the Stormers pushed for the winner during the dying minutes, Toulon were under immense pressure because they were without Matthias Halagahu and Ma’a Nonu who were shown yellow cards earlier.

The home side went into the match low on confidence after a poor run of recent results where they drew with Lyon and lost to Stade Français and Perpignan in the Top 14.

For the Stormers, it was a different story as they were high on confidence after three successive wins over Edinburgh, Dragons and Bulls that moved them to second spot on the United Rugby Championship (URC) log.

Toulon were the first team to settle first as they camped 22 area of the Stormers 22 but they could not find the early breakthrough with the visitors defending well.

They were finally rewarded for their pressure play as they opened up the Capetonians defence when Ben White broke after nine minutes following a series of passes.

The Stormers had their first points after 20 minutes when Jurie Matthee found the middle of the poles from a penalty and they took the lead a few minutes later.

The Stormers won a high ball and went on to score their first try through Adre Smith but it was not long before Toulon retook the lead when Gaël Dréan breached the defence of the visitors.

Stormers closed the gap to one point shortly before the break when Matthee scored his second penalty as they looked to launch a comeback and gain the advantage.

Stormers coach John Dobson called on Marcel Theunissen, JD Schickerling, Ntuthuko Mchunu from the bench and the substitutions made an immediate impact.

With fresh legs and ideas, they surged forward and their attacking move ended with the imposing Evan Roos powering his way over the line to stay in the game with their third try.

Roos’ try did not disorganise Toulon as they responded shortly with two tries that gave them an eight-point lead from the efforts of Mathis Ferte and Setariki Tuicuvu.

First to score was Ferte, who benefited from a penetrating move, and he was followed by Tuicuvu who went through the gap to break the Stormers defensive line.

Stormers’ chances of mounting a comeback were boosted in the closing stages when Halagahu and Nonu were sent to the sin bin but Toulon held on with 13 men to secure a place in the last of the competition.

Toulon (14) 28

Stormers (13) 27

Scorers — Toulon: Tries: Ben White, Gaël Dréan, Mathis Ferte, Setariki Tuicuvu Conversions: Marius Domon (1), Tomás Albornoz (3)

Stormers: Tries: Adre Smith, Evan Roos, Imad Khan Conversions: Jurie Matthee (1), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), Penalty: Jurie Matthee (2)